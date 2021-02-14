Family business blooming

More than half of the adults in the United States plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year spending about $21.8 billion on gifts for their loved ones, according to a report the National Retail Federation released last month. A little more than a third of that amount will have been spent on flowers.

That makes it a very busy time for florists. High Profile checked in at Tipton & Hurst, a Central Arkansas florist that has been family-owned and operated since 1886, to watch as orders were filled for Valentine's Day. While customers browsed gifts and arrangements in the shop, a workroom was a hive of activity as employees prepared flowers for arrangements, stripped thorns from long-stemmed roses and created massive rose arrangements and small, dainty bouquets.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/214roses/]

Howard Hurst, president of the company, says his grandfather started the company 135 years ago and has the contract that he signed June 7, 1886, with Mr. Tipton, a grower. At that time, flowers were delivered by horse and buggy and the greenhouses were located across from Little Rock Central High School, he said.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins