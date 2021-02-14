Gala honors Susan Hutchinson

Gov. Asa and first lady Susan Hutchinson wait in the wings for the award presentation. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

First lady Susan Hutchinson was honored as the 2021 Woman of the Year by Women & Children First: The Center Against Family Violence during a virtual gala Feb. 6.

Hutchinson and her husband, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, joined event chairman Wallace Smith and hosts Daniel Robinson and Craig O'Neill at Waymack & Crew's studio for the program, which was livestreamed to patrons and supporters of the organization.

Recorded segments included remarks from executive director Angela McGraw and a Peacekeeper of the Year Award presentation to Sandra Storment. The event also included live and online auctions. Those who bought tickets to the event received gift baskets filled with Arkansas products and boxes of treats from Diane's Gourmet.

Members of the gala committee included Cherie Abston, Cathy Browne, Lisa Buehler, Megan McBroome, Cindy Murphy, Rosemary Prather, Gloria Redman, Tiffany Robinson, Diana Smithson, Jessica Sorg, Storment and McGraw.

This is the 15th year for the event, which raises money to help Women & Children First provide emergency shelter and aid to survivors of family violence.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams and Cary Jenkins