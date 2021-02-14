Gender-change bill raises debate

Victoria Martinez, 44, hugs her daughter as she wakes her up for school Monday at their home in Barcelona, Spain. By May, barring any surprises, Martinez will complete a change of gender and identity on a civil registry in Barcelona. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

MADRID -- A new law proposed by the far-left party in Spain's coalition government would make it easier for residents to change genders for official purposes.

A bill sponsored by Equality Minister Irene Montero aims to make gender self-determination -- no diagnosis, medical treatment or judge required -- the norm, with eligibility starting at age 16. Nearly 20 countries, eight of them in the European Union, already have similar laws.

Factions of the Catholic Church and the far-right have focused their opposition to the bill on the fact that it also would allow children under 16 to bypass parental objections and seek a judge's assistance in accessing treatment for gender dysphoria, the medical term for the psychological distress that results from a conflict between an individual's identity and birth-assigned sex.

Less expected has been the fierce resistance from some feminists and from within Spain's Socialist-led government.

"I'm fundamentally worried by the idea that if gender can be chosen with no more than one's will or desire, that could put at risk the identity criteria for 47 million Spaniards," Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, a veteran Socialist and women's rights advocate, said earlier this month.

Opponents argue that allowing people to choose their gender eventually would lead to "erasing" women from the public sphere: if more Spaniards registered male at birth switch to female, they say, it would skew national statistics and create more competition among women for everything from jobs to sports trophies.

The divide in Spain mirrors a debate between a branch of feminist theorists and LGBTQ rights movements around the globe. At one end, the feminist activists posit that the advancement of transgender rights could undercut efforts to root out sexism and misogyny by negating the existence of biological sexes.

The State Federation of Lesbian, Gay, Transgender and Bisexual people says that if passed in its current form, the law would help end discrimination against transgender people and leapfrog Spain to the European vanguard of protecting LGBTQ rights.

Montero's bill nonetheless has provoked unusual fury on online platforms, where critics express alarm over provisions that would assign public toilets and prisons according to "registered gender." Confluencia Feminista, an alliance of dozens of women's rights organizations, also has come out against any changes to Spain's existing law.

The concern of Alexandra Paniagua, one of the new platform's activists, pivots around the idea that by eliminating the opinions of doctors and judges, state-subsidized hormones and gender reassignment surgery would become more available, ultimately "promoting" more dysphoria among young people.

"More people will see easier access to the invasive treatment, especially girls who have been told that their bodies are less worthy in our society," she said.

But Trans Platform Federation President Mar Cambrolle argues that some of the fears cited as reasons to keep existing hurdles in place are based on outdated ideas that reduce boys and girls, men and women to a handful of socially prescribed characteristics and roles.

"As a woman, I've been discriminated against for being a woman in a world made by men for men, but also by [cisgender] people who build it with other [cisgender] people in mind."

Information for this article was contributed by Emilio Morenatti and Renata Brito pf The Associated Press.

A passenger looks at Victoria Martinez, left, as they travel in a bus in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. By May this year, barring any surprises, Martinez will complete a change of both gender and identity at a civil registry in Barcelona, finally closing a patience-wearing chapter that has been stretched during the pandemic. The process, in her own words, has also been “humiliating.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Victoria Martinez, 44, takes her daily doses of hormones at her home in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. By May this year, barring any surprises, Martinez will complete a change of both gender and identity at a civil registry in Barcelona, finally closing a patience-wearing chapter that has been stretched during the pandemic. The process, in her own words, has also been “humiliating.”(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Victoria Martinez, 44, walks with her daughters to the school in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. By May this year, barring any surprises, Martinez will complete a change of both gender and identity at a civil registry in Barcelona, finally closing a patience-wearing chapter that has been stretched during the pandemic. The process, in her own words, has also been “humiliating.”(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Victoria Martinez, 44, buys vegetables to cook the food for her family at a market in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. By May this year, barring any surprises, Martinez will complete a change of both gender and identity at a civil registry in Barcelona, finally closing a patience-wearing chapter that has been stretched during the pandemic. The process, in her own words, has also been “humiliating.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Victoria Martinez, 44, speaks with other mothers at the gates of her daughters' school, one of the few public spaces where she dares to socialize, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. By May this year, barring any surprises, Martinez will complete a change of both gender and identity at a civil registry in Barcelona, finally closing a patience-wearing chapter that has been stretched during the pandemic. The process, in her own words, has also been “humiliating.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Victoria Martinez, 44, folds clothes at her home in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. By May this year, barring any surprises, Martinez will complete a change of both gender and identity at a civil registry in Barcelona, finally closing a patience-wearing chapter that has been stretched during the pandemic. The process, in her own words, has also been “humiliating.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)