Girls high school standings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:52 a.m.

Conference standings

6A-CENTRAL

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Fort Smith Northside;11-1;21-2

North Little Rock;10-2;17-5

Conway;9-2;17-4

Cabot;4-7;8-15

Little Rock Central;4-5;10-10

Bryant;2-6;9-8

Little Rock Southwest;1-9;5-12

Mount St. Mary;0-9;0-18

6A-WEST

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Fayetteville;9-1;13-6

Bentonville;8-1;14-3

Rogers;7-4;15-7

Springdale Har-Ber;7-4;10-9

Rogers Heritage;4-6;6-15

Bentonville West;4-8;7-14

Springdale;1-8;2-20

Fort Smith Southside;0-8;2-15

5A-CENTRAL

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Little Rock Christian;10-0;18-1

Sylvan Hills;5-4;9-6

Benton;4-4;13-7

Jacksonville;3-3;5-8

Beebe;3-5;8-14

Little Rock Parkview;2-3;5-7

Maumelle;0-7;3-8

*Little Rock Hall;0-0;0-0

5A-EAST

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Batesville;10-1;19-1

Jonesboro;8-3;16-5

Paragould;8-4;13-5

Nettleton;7-4;18-6

Marion;5-6;9-13

Greene County Tech;4-6;11-8

Searcy;1-9;3-12

West Memphis;1-11;6-13

5A-SOUTH

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Lake Hamilton;10-0;19-3

Hot Springs Lakeside;9-2;16-6

Sheridan;5-5;9-8

El Dorado;5-5;8-13

Hot Springs;3-5;9-9

White Hall;2-8;10-13

Texarkana;1-6;3-10

Pine Bluff;1-6;1-9

5A-WEST

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Greenwood;11-0;18-3

Vilonia;10-1;20-2

Russellville;8-4;14-8

Siloam Springs;7-4;15-6

Greenbrier;4-7;14-8

Mountain Home;3-9;4-15

Van Buren;2-10;8-15

Alma;1-11;7-15

