Girls high school standings

Conference standings
6A-CENTRAL
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Fort Smith Northside;11-1;21-2
North Little Rock;10-2;17-5
Conway;9-2;17-4
Cabot;4-7;8-15
Little Rock Central;4-5;10-10
Bryant;2-6;9-8
Little Rock Southwest;1-9;5-12
Mount St. Mary;0-9;0-18
6A-WEST
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Fayetteville;9-1;13-6
Bentonville;8-1;14-3
Rogers;7-4;15-7
Springdale Har-Ber;7-4;10-9
Rogers Heritage;4-6;6-15
Bentonville West;4-8;7-14
Springdale;1-8;2-20
Fort Smith Southside;0-8;2-15
5A-CENTRAL
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Little Rock Christian;10-0;18-1
Sylvan Hills;5-4;9-6
Benton;4-4;13-7
Jacksonville;3-3;5-8
Beebe;3-5;8-14
Little Rock Parkview;2-3;5-7
Maumelle;0-7;3-8
*Little Rock Hall;0-0;0-0
5A-EAST
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Batesville;10-1;19-1
Jonesboro;8-3;16-5
Paragould;8-4;13-5
Nettleton;7-4;18-6
Marion;5-6;9-13
Greene County Tech;4-6;11-8
Searcy;1-9;3-12
West Memphis;1-11;6-13
5A-SOUTH
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Lake Hamilton;10-0;19-3
Hot Springs Lakeside;9-2;16-6
Sheridan;5-5;9-8
El Dorado;5-5;8-13
Hot Springs;3-5;9-9
White Hall;2-8;10-13
Texarkana;1-6;3-10
Pine Bluff;1-6;1-9
5A-WEST
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Greenwood;11-0;18-3
Vilonia;10-1;20-2
Russellville;8-4;14-8
Siloam Springs;7-4;15-6
Greenbrier;4-7;14-8
Mountain Home;3-9;4-15
Van Buren;2-10;8-15
Alma;1-11;7-15