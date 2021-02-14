Girls top 10 rankings

GIRLS

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.Melbourne;2A-2;23-1

COMMENT Lady Katz have beaten ranked teams from all six classes, including Northside.

2.Fort Smith Northside;6A-Central;21-2

COMMENT Loss to No. 3 Conway just may have been what the Lady Bears needed.

3.Conway;6A-Central;17-4

COMMENT Thomas' explosion shows just how deadly Lady Wampus Cats can be.

4.Greenwood;5A-West;18-3

COMMENT Battle with No. 10 Vilonia for 5A-West title will have to wait a little longer.

5.North Little Rock;6A-Central;17-5

COMMENT This squad is starting to look like the contenders they were projected to be.

6.Bentonville;6A-West;14-3

COMMENT A long conference streak ends, but Lady Tigers have to regroup quickly.

7.Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;18-1

COMMENT Dominant Rogers becomes Lady Warriors' all-time leading scorer.

8.Harrison;4A-1;16-0

COMMENT Your reward for a perfect season: Survive the 4A-1 tourney. ... Sheesh.

9.Batesville;5A-East;19-1

COMMENT The objective remains the same for "Izzy Money" and the Lady Pioneers.

10.Vilonia;5A-West;20-2

COMMENT Old Man Winter delayed the Lady Eagles' chance at redemption.

CLASS 6A

Fort Smith Northside;21-2 Conway;17-4 North Little Rock;17-5 Bentonville;14-3 Fayetteville;13-6 Rogers;15-7

CLASS 5A

Greenwood;18-3 Little Rock Christian;18-1 Batesville;19-1 Vilonia;20-2 Lake Hamilton;19-3 Nettleton;18-6

CLASS 4A

Harrison;16-0 Star City;24-3 Brookland;15-4 Pea Ridge;18-4 Mena;18-2 Nashville;23-4

CLASS 3A

Bergman;30-1 Central Ark. Christian;17-0 Mountain View;15-3 Valley Springs;22-6 Mayflower;16-5 Hoxie;20-2

CLASS 2A

Melbourne;23-1 Des Arc;15-0 Marmaduke;24-5 Bigelow;18-5 Salem;16-5 Tuckerman;23-5

CLASS 1A

