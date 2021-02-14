Girls top 10 rankings

GIRLS
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1.Melbourne;2A-2;23-1
COMMENT Lady Katz have beaten ranked teams from all six classes, including Northside.
2.Fort Smith Northside;6A-Central;21-2
COMMENT Loss to No. 3 Conway just may have been what the Lady Bears needed.
3.Conway;6A-Central;17-4
COMMENT Thomas' explosion shows just how deadly Lady Wampus Cats can be.
4.Greenwood;5A-West;18-3
COMMENT Battle with No. 10 Vilonia for 5A-West title will have to wait a little longer.
5.North Little Rock;6A-Central;17-5
COMMENT This squad is starting to look like the contenders they were projected to be.
6.Bentonville;6A-West;14-3
COMMENT A long conference streak ends, but Lady Tigers have to regroup quickly.
7.Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;18-1
COMMENT Dominant Rogers becomes Lady Warriors' all-time leading scorer.
8.Harrison;4A-1;16-0
COMMENT Your reward for a perfect season: Survive the 4A-1 tourney. ... Sheesh.
9.Batesville;5A-East;19-1
COMMENT The objective remains the same for "Izzy Money" and the Lady Pioneers.
10.Vilonia;5A-West;20-2
COMMENT Old Man Winter delayed the Lady Eagles' chance at redemption.
CLASS 6A
TEAM;RECORD
Fort Smith Northside;21-2
Conway;17-4
North Little Rock;17-5
Bentonville;14-3
Fayetteville;13-6
Rogers;15-7
CLASS 5A
TEAM;RECORD
Greenwood;18-3
Little Rock Christian;18-1
Batesville;19-1
Vilonia;20-2
Lake Hamilton;19-3
Nettleton;18-6
CLASS 4A
TEAM;RECORD
Harrison;16-0
Star City;24-3
Brookland;15-4
Pea Ridge;18-4
Mena;18-2
Nashville;23-4
CLASS 3A
TEAM;RECORD
Bergman;30-1
Central Ark. Christian;17-0
Mountain View;15-3
Valley Springs;22-6
Mayflower;16-5
Hoxie;20-2
CLASS 2A
TEAM;RECORD
Melbourne;23-1
Des Arc;15-0
Marmaduke;24-5
Bigelow;18-5
Salem;16-5
Tuckerman;23-5
CLASS 1A
TEAM;RECORD
Rural Special;22-3
West Side Greers Ferry;18-7
Kirby;17-5
Mount Vernon-Enola;20-4
Emerson;18-3
Viola;24-6