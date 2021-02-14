Sections
Girls top 10 rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:53 a.m.

GIRLS

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.Melbourne;2A-2;23-1

COMMENT Lady Katz have beaten ranked teams from all six classes, including Northside.

2.Fort Smith Northside;6A-Central;21-2

COMMENT Loss to No. 3 Conway just may have been what the Lady Bears needed.

3.Conway;6A-Central;17-4

COMMENT Thomas' explosion shows just how deadly Lady Wampus Cats can be.

4.Greenwood;5A-West;18-3

COMMENT Battle with No. 10 Vilonia for 5A-West title will have to wait a little longer.

5.North Little Rock;6A-Central;17-5

COMMENT This squad is starting to look like the contenders they were projected to be.

6.Bentonville;6A-West;14-3

COMMENT A long conference streak ends, but Lady Tigers have to regroup quickly.

7.Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;18-1

COMMENT Dominant Rogers becomes Lady Warriors' all-time leading scorer.

8.Harrison;4A-1;16-0

COMMENT Your reward for a perfect season: Survive the 4A-1 tourney. ... Sheesh.

9.Batesville;5A-East;19-1

COMMENT The objective remains the same for "Izzy Money" and the Lady Pioneers.

10.Vilonia;5A-West;20-2

COMMENT Old Man Winter delayed the Lady Eagles' chance at redemption.

CLASS 6A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Fort Smith Northside;21-2

  2. Conway;17-4

  3. North Little Rock;17-5

  4. Bentonville;14-3

  5. Fayetteville;13-6

  6. Rogers;15-7

CLASS 5A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Greenwood;18-3

  2. Little Rock Christian;18-1

  3. Batesville;19-1

  4. Vilonia;20-2

  5. Lake Hamilton;19-3

  6. Nettleton;18-6

CLASS 4A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Harrison;16-0

  2. Star City;24-3

  3. Brookland;15-4

  4. Pea Ridge;18-4

  5. Mena;18-2

  6. Nashville;23-4

CLASS 3A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Bergman;30-1

  2. Central Ark. Christian;17-0

  3. Mountain View;15-3

  4. Valley Springs;22-6

  5. Mayflower;16-5

  6. Hoxie;20-2

CLASS 2A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Melbourne;23-1

  2. Des Arc;15-0

  3. Marmaduke;24-5

  4. Bigelow;18-5

  5. Salem;16-5

  6. Tuckerman;23-5

CLASS 1A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Rural Special;22-3

  2. West Side Greers Ferry;18-7

  3. Kirby;17-5

  4. Mount Vernon-Enola;20-4

  5. Emerson;18-3

  6. Viola;24-6

