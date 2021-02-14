High school boys hoops rankings

OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
Bentonville 6A-West 18-1 COMMENT Still rolling along after beating Rogers to win 13th consecutive game.
Little Rock Central 6A-Central 18-4 COMMENT Warren, defense show up in the fourth quarter in win over No. 6 Bryant.
North Little Rock 6A-Central 16-2 COMMENT Charging Wildcats have locked up the league’s the No. 2 seed, at least.
Magnolia 4A-8 17-0 COMMENT Points coming in bunches and bunches for Lindsey’s two-time champs.
Little Rock Parkview 5A-Central 15-2 COMMENT Saturday’s late cancellation vs. Beebe gives The View an extended breather.
Bryant 6A-Central 15-4 COMMENT These guys are built to make a deep run when postseason play begins.
Jonesboro 5A-East 16-3 COMMENT A different kind of storm stalls Hurricane’s perfect East run – for now.
Sylvan Hills 5A-Central 18-3 COMMENT Bears have a star, but Davis also has a complete team over in Sherwood.
Marion 5A-East 16-2 COMMENT Patriots have five days before their showdown against No. 7 Jonesboro.
Maumelle 5A-Central 15-3 COMMENT Daughtery Jr. gets Hornets back on track Friday night at LR Christian.
CLASS 6A
TEAM RECORD
Bentonville............................................. 18-1
Little Rock Central................................. 18-4
North Little Rock................................... 16-2
Bryant.................................................... 15-4
Fayetteville............................................. 18-5
Springdale Har-Ber................................ 16-6
CLASS 5A
TEAM RECORD
Little Rock Parkview.............................. 15-2
Jonesboro.............................................. 16-3
Sylvan Hills............................................ 17-3
Marion.................................................... 16-2
Pine Bluff............................................... 12-3
Maumelle............................................... 15-3
CLASS 4A
TEAM RECORD
Magnolia................................................ 17-0
Blytheville............................................... 22-2
Farmington............................................ 17-4
Mills....................................................... 17-4
Fountain Lake........................................ 22-2
Morrilton................................................ 13-6
CLASS 3A
TEAM RECORD
Osceola.................................................. 16-2
Bergman................................................ 24-4
Manila.................................................... 17-6
Dumas................................................... 12-2
Mayflower.............................................. 17-2
Waldron................................................. 20-5
CLASS 2A
TEAM RECORD
Marianna................................................ 12-1
Flippin.................................................... 27-4
Dierks..................................................... 21-2
Caddo Hills............................................ 24-3
Earle....................................................... 14-1
Mountainburg........................................ 18-4
CLASS 1A
TEAM RECORD
West Side Greers Ferry ......................... 21-4
Bradley................................................... 16-2
Nevada................................................... 15-4
Izard County.......................................... 22-5
Marvell................................................... 17-1
The New School.................................... 31-3