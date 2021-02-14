Sections
High school boys hoops rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:54 a.m.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

  1. Bentonville 6A-West 18-1 COMMENT Still rolling along after beating Rogers to win 13th consecutive game.

  2. Little Rock Central 6A-Central 18-4 COMMENT Warren, defense show up in the fourth quarter in win over No. 6 Bryant.

  3. North Little Rock 6A-Central 16-2 COMMENT Charging Wildcats have locked up the league’s the No. 2 seed, at least.

  4. Magnolia 4A-8 17-0 COMMENT Points coming in bunches and bunches for Lindsey’s two-time champs.

  5. Little Rock Parkview 5A-Central 15-2 COMMENT Saturday’s late cancellation vs. Beebe gives The View an extended breather.

  6. Bryant 6A-Central 15-4 COMMENT These guys are built to make a deep run when postseason play begins.

  7. Jonesboro 5A-East 16-3 COMMENT A different kind of storm stalls Hurricane’s perfect East run – for now.

  8. Sylvan Hills 5A-Central 18-3 COMMENT Bears have a star, but Davis also has a complete team over in Sherwood.

  9. Marion 5A-East 16-2 COMMENT Patriots have five days before their showdown against No. 7 Jonesboro.

  10. Maumelle 5A-Central 15-3 COMMENT Daughtery Jr. gets Hornets back on track Friday night at LR Christian.

CLASS 6A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Bentonville............................................. 18-1

  2. Little Rock Central................................. 18-4

  3. North Little Rock................................... 16-2

  4. Bryant.................................................... 15-4

  5. Fayetteville............................................. 18-5

  6. Springdale Har-Ber................................ 16-6

CLASS 5A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Little Rock Parkview.............................. 15-2

  2. Jonesboro.............................................. 16-3

  3. Sylvan Hills............................................ 17-3

  4. Marion.................................................... 16-2

  5. Pine Bluff............................................... 12-3

  6. Maumelle............................................... 15-3

CLASS 4A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Magnolia................................................ 17-0

  2. Blytheville............................................... 22-2

  3. Farmington............................................ 17-4

  4. Mills....................................................... 17-4

  5. Fountain Lake........................................ 22-2

  6. Morrilton................................................ 13-6

CLASS 3A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Osceola.................................................. 16-2

  2. Bergman................................................ 24-4

  3. Manila.................................................... 17-6

  4. Dumas................................................... 12-2

  5. Mayflower.............................................. 17-2

  6. Waldron................................................. 20-5

CLASS 2A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Marianna................................................ 12-1

  2. Flippin.................................................... 27-4

  3. Dierks..................................................... 21-2

  4. Caddo Hills............................................ 24-3

  5. Earle....................................................... 14-1

  6. Mountainburg........................................ 18-4

CLASS 1A

TEAM RECORD

  1. West Side Greers Ferry ......................... 21-4

  2. Bradley................................................... 16-2

  3. Nevada................................................... 15-4

  4. Izard County.......................................... 22-5

  5. Marvell................................................... 17-1

  6. The New School.................................... 31-3

