High school boys hoops rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

Bentonville 6A-West 18-1 COMMENT Still rolling along after beating Rogers to win 13th consecutive game.

Little Rock Central 6A-Central 18-4 COMMENT Warren, defense show up in the fourth quarter in win over No. 6 Bryant.

North Little Rock 6A-Central 16-2 COMMENT Charging Wildcats have locked up the league’s the No. 2 seed, at least.

Magnolia 4A-8 17-0 COMMENT Points coming in bunches and bunches for Lindsey’s two-time champs.

Little Rock Parkview 5A-Central 15-2 COMMENT Saturday’s late cancellation vs. Beebe gives The View an extended breather.

Bryant 6A-Central 15-4 COMMENT These guys are built to make a deep run when postseason play begins.

Jonesboro 5A-East 16-3 COMMENT A different kind of storm stalls Hurricane’s perfect East run – for now.

Sylvan Hills 5A-Central 18-3 COMMENT Bears have a star, but Davis also has a complete team over in Sherwood.

Marion 5A-East 16-2 COMMENT Patriots have five days before their showdown against No. 7 Jonesboro.