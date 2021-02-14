• John Fogarty, committee chairman for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Savannah, Ga., said the celebration will move online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with four events streamed online, including the greening of the wrought iron fountain in Forsyth Park.

• Pride Tompkins, a circuit judge who came out of retirement to hear a case against a longtime Alabama sheriff accused of theft and ethics violations after other judges stepped aside, cited his risk of catching the coronavirus in an order recusing himself, further delaying the case.

• Mark Jones, district attorney in Columbus, Ga., said he will let a grand jury decide whether to charge two police officers after Hector Arreola, 30, died following a struggle with the lawmen.

• Marco Antonio Marinho, 66, who for the past 18 years has been organizing the "Blocao," a canine parade during Rio de Janeiro's Carnival festivities, said that despite covid-19 limits, a restricted number of pet lovers were able to celebrate in a distanced event held at a private club.

• Rickey Johnson, 47, a New York food delivery worker charged with threatening political figures and Fox News personalities, including telling a congresswoman "I'm going to kill you," was ordered held without bail after a prosecutor cited the man's criminal history.

• John "Zip" Connolly, 80, the former FBI agent serving a 40-year prison sentence for alerting Boston mobster Whitey Bulger that he could be implicated in a murder, is seeking to be released from prison because of health conditions.

• Phillip Mabry, 32, was arrested after authorities accused him of killing Dallas police officer Mitchell Penton, who was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated when Mabry slammed into Penton's vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

• Rafia Sultana Shareef, 67, mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people.