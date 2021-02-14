Lady Lions drop their 9th in row

With three minutes remaining before halftime, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team was on a path to end a long losing streak with a 30-22 lead.

But Southern University tied the game with an 8-0 run before intermission and outscored the Lady Lions 31-12 in the third quarter en route to a 75-58 victory inside H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday afternoon. It's the sixth win in the past seven for the Lady Jags (7-9, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who are two games behind first-place Alabama State and Jackson State in the conference.

UAPB (2-14, 1-9) lost its ninth in a row despite getting 26 points and 10 rebounds from Khadijah Brown.

After shooting less than 40% through the first half, Southern finished 26 for 63 (41.3%) from the floor and managed to outscore a UAPB team that went 23 for 44 (52.3%). Southern won the three-point battle, making 11 of 20 (55%) while UAPB struggled to 3 of 8 (37.5%).

At the foul line, Southern made 12 of 13 and UAPB hit 9 of 14.

The Lady Jags found an edge in offensive rebounds with 13, and that helped them build a lead as big as 73-44 with 5:38 left in the game. Southern's bench outscored UAPB's 24-2.

Nakia Kincey had 19 points, Amani McWain had 16 and Tyneisha Metcalf scored 11 for Southern. Kaila Walker and Jahnay Anderson each scored nine for UAPB.

NEXT UP

UAPB will host Alcorn State at noon Wednesday.