LR Fire Department battalion chief dies

A Little Rock Fire Department battalion chief died Saturday after being sent at 10:52 a.m. to battle a blaze at 9925 Stardust Trial, according to a news release from the city.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of our very own, Battalion Chief Edward Karriem," the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The fire in the one-story residence was brought under control at 11:22 a.m., the news release said. Karriem, 41, was the commanding officer at the blaze.

During the firefighting and overhaul procedures, Karriem was found unresponsive in his command vehicle, the release said.

Fire crews performed CPR, and Karriem was transported in critical condition to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he died. The cause of death is pending a medical examiner's report, the release said.

Karriem "faithfully served this city and the Division of Fire Services" for 17 years, the posting said.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief here in the Little Rock Fire Department due to the sudden loss of a rising star in the firefighting profession," Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said. "Battalion Chief Edward Karriem made a huge contribution to this department and the Little Rock community. The men and women of the Little Rock Fire Department extend our thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Denise Karriem and their four daughters."

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. also expressed his condolences. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Battalion Chief Karriem," he said. "He was a stellar leader and beloved by his Little Rock Fire Department family."