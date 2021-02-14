In this April 4, 2018 file photo, Dwayne Johnson arrives at the world premiere of "Rampage" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

• When Dwayne Johnson sold the idea for a TV comedy about his colorful and challenging early life to NBC a year ago, he was delighted to tell his parents that a version of their family was bound for the small screen. Days later, his father was felled by a blood clot-caused heart attack at age 75. His loss inevitably altered "Young Rock," said Johnson, who plays himself in the series debuting 7 p.m. CST Tuesday. "I get emotional when I talk about this, when I talk about my dad and think about it," Johnson said. The series intended to include the elder Johnson's highs and lows, but after his death his son decided to lean more fully into his "really uncanny ability to make anyone feel good." With a smile, he recited dad Rocky Johnson's buoyant greetings, including a favorite: "'Have you been working out?'" Dwayne Johnson, billed in his wrestling days as The Rock, likely got a share of his skill and ambition from his Nova Scotia-born father, who held National Wrestling Alliance titles and was among the first Black champions in World Wrestling Entertainment history. While it's "extremely surreal" to watch his early years unfold in the series, Dwayne Johnson is savoring the perspective that only time can bring. Even when things were tough, Johnson said, he was bolstered by family and "had this opportunity to go and witness these real-life heroes in front of me, like my dad and these wrestlers who were adored and loved and so strong and powerful."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAXNpwk410A]

This image released by NBC shows Adrian Groulx as Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Young Rock," debuting on Feb. 16. (Mark Taylor/NBC via AP)

This image released by NBC shows Dwayne Johnson in "Young Rock," premiering on Feb. 16. (Frank Masi/NBC via AP)

This image released by NBC shows Bradley Constant as Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Young Rock," debuting on Feb. 16. (Mark Taylor/NBC via AP)

This image released by NBC shows Uli Latukefu as Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Young Rock," debuting on Feb. 16. (Mark Taylor/NBC via AP)

• Last fall, Dave Chappelle asked his fans to boycott his old Comedy Central sketch show, "Chappelle's Show," in order to put pressure on ViacomCBS to rectify his grievances over a contract he signed as a young comedian, and prominent streaming services agreed to pull the show at his request. The tactic seems to have worked. As a result of that public pressure, Chappelle, in a video posted Friday on his Instagram, said he was paid "millions of dollars." And "Chappelle's Show" is now returning to Netflix and HBO Max. "When you stopped watching it, they called me," Chappelle, 47, said in the clip. "And I got my name back, and I got my license back, and I got my show back, and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much." The issue arose in November, when Chappelle posted a video of a stand-up set in which he voiced his complaints against ViacomCBS, which owns Comedy Central. He said the company had licensed "Chappelle's Show" to Netflix and HBO Max without providing him any additional compensation or even informing him about the deal, something he understood to be legal under his contract but which he saw as unethical. Officials at ViacomCBS did not disclose the details of the new arrangement.