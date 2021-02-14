Noel, Mo., man faces pre-trial in April

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- A Noel, Mo., man accused of murdering a Bella Vista man and then dumping his body one year ago will soon face some time in the courtroom.

McDonald County investigators are charging Henry Bridgeford of Noel with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

In the earning morning hours of Feb. 6, 2020, investigators learned a male had been shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with some friends, according to a McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff's Office news release. The homicide occurred in the southern part of rural McDonald County. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed the victim and forced the others to drive, then dumped the victim alongside Bear Hollow Road.

After investigators found the body, the victim was turned over to the McDonald County coroner and an autopsy done. The man was later identified as Christian Zigmunt of Bella Vista.

Bridgeford's pre-trial conference is set for 10 a.m. April 21 before Judge John LePage. A hearing/trial set for 10 a.m. Jan. 26 was canceled, according to court records.

Bridgeford is being represented by attorney Kellie Lyn Duckering of Carthage, Mo.

Court records show a mental evaluation was filed March 11, followed by an order committing the defendant to the Department of Mental Health because of "incompetency to proceed."

Results of a mental exam were filed Dec. 3.