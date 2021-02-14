Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Cory Lee Cousins, 38, of 1607 Theodore Drive in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with false imprisonment, terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Cousins was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Taylor Corbin Nolen, 29, of 2014 S. Fescue Court in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Nolen was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

4th Judicial District

Drug Task Force

• Destiny Satterfield, 22, of 319 Newell Drive in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities, unlawful use of a communication device and furnishing prohibited articles. Satterfield was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Charity Duncan, 45, of 519 Betty Jo Drive was arrested Friday in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property. Duncan was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Milton Brown, 33, of 714 N. Meadowlands Drive was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. Brown was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Sayra Campo-Rodriguez, 22, of 2738 Alton Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with criminal mischief. Campo-Rodriguez was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gentry

• Matthew Wayne King, 39, of 113 S. Little Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. King was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail on written promise bond.

Rogers

• Truman Joseph Stevens, 21, of 2305 W. Oak Park Place Apt. A was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Stevens was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Christopher Dale Vaughn, 29, of 2375 Harry St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Vaughn was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Devin Perkins, 24, of 314 Strawberry Meadows Place was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Perkins was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• James Jennings, 30, of 811 N. Pleasant St. was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering and interference with emergency communications. Jennings was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,600 bond.

• Victor Martinez, 23, of 614 Knight Ave. in Lowell was arrested Saturday in connection with criminal mischief. Martinez was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.