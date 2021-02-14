Jordan Spieth hits his approach shot to the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

GOLF

Spieth leads at Pebble Beach

One swing put Jordan Spieth closer than ever to ending a long and mystifying slump, and served as a reminder that he still has a long road ahead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Two shots behind with three holes to play Saturday, Spieth holed out with an 8-iron from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole, the start of a stunning turnaround that sent him to a 1-under 71 and a two-shot lead going into the final round. Daniel Berger helped out by going from a share of the lead to two shots behind when his tee shot on the par-5 18th was out-of-bounds by mere inches and led to a double bogey. The timing was ideal for Spieth, who has been without a victory worldwide in his last 79 events since he won the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. He led by two shots at the turn only to miss the green and make bogey at the 10th and 12th, and then bail out of a tough wedge to a back pin on the par-5 14th that spun off the green for another bogey. The pin on the 16th was cut to the left on a severely pitched green, and it was perfect. Spieth was at 13-under 203. Former University of Arkansas player Sebastian Cappelen is tied for 44th. Cappelen is at 3-under 213.

TENNIS

Hsieh advances in Melbourne

Unseeded Hsieh Su-wei has reached her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal at age 35. Hsieh's 6-4, 6-2 victory over 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova made her the oldest woman to make her major quarterfinal debut in the professional era. This is Hsieh's 38th main-draw appearance at a major tournament. The 19th-seeded Vondrousova made 31 unforced errors, 13 more than Hsieh. Hsieh is ranked 71st and plays with an unusual style that includes two-handed shots off both sides. She beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round at Melbourne Park.

BASEBALL

Flaherty wins arbitration case

St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty and Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka won their salary arbitration cases on Saturday, and Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost. Flaherty was awarded a raise from from $604,500 to $3.9 million. The Cardinals had submitted $3 million. Soroka was given a raise from $583,500 to $2.8 million. The Braves had argued for $2.1 million. Yarbrough received a raise from $578,500 to $2.3 million rather than his request for $3.1 million. Flaherty, 25, was 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA in nine starts during the shortened season, striking out 49 and walking 16 in 40 1/3 innings. Soroka, 23, was 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts. His year ended when he tore his right Achilles tendon while pitching against the New York Mets on Aug. 3. Soroka had surgery four days later and hopes to be ready for opening day.

Mets' Lugo needs surgery

The Mets' pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Saturday that Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery and will miss the start of the season. An MRI revealed a bone spur in the right-hander's pitching elbow. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Lugo will not throw for six weeks, then will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. That timeline means the earliest he would start to throw would be about opening day on April 1. He will not be game ready until well into the season. The Mets said a bone spur broke during Lugo's heightened workouts leading to spring training. Inflammation would not subside, and Lugo recently informed the medical staff. The 31-year-old Lugo was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in seven starts and nine relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

HOCKEY

Arizona forward suspended

Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head. Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis' 4-1 victory on Friday night. Sanford had just skated the puck over the blue line into Arizona's zone when Larsson stepped up to hit him. Larsson turned his body as he delivered the hit, and the back of his left shoulder appeared to make direct contact with Sanford's face. The league ruled that Larsson should have been able to avoid contact with Sanford's head. It's the second suspension in Larsson's seven-year NHL career.

BASKETBALL

Maine shuts down season

The University of Maine men's basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the season. The team had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17. University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Athletic Director Ken Ralph supported the decision. The Black Bears played nine games this season, going 2-7, 2-6 in America East.

WINTER SPORTS

Suter earns downhill title

Corinne Suter ended Switzerland's 32-year wait for a women's downhill world title on Saturday, winning her fourth consecutive medal at a major championship but the first gold. Racing in sunshine under crisp blue skies in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Suter mastered the Olympia delle Tofane and decided the race by using excellent gliding skills on the flat bottom section of the iconic course. Suter's teammate Lara Gut-Behrami led for most of her run, but two costly mistakes saw her drop to third, earning bronze after she had beaten Suter to gold in Thursday's super-G. Kira Weidle finished a career-best second for silver, winning the second medal for Germany this week. Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka missed the podium by seven-hundredths in fourth. Breezy Johnson, who had four World Cup podiums this season, was among the fastest racers but the American failed to make up enough time after nearly skiing out early in her run and finished ninth.

Ligety retires early

Olympic skiing champion Ted Ligety's career ended six days earlier than planned. The two-time Olympic champ was going to retire next Friday after the giant slalom at the skiing world championships. But he woke up to severe back pain on Friday and announced on Instagram on Saturday that a scan revealed his back was "herniated to the point it's not safe to ski right now." Next to his post, Ligety included what appeared to be an image of his back bones.

