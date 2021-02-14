OPINION | OTHERS SAY: The long arm of the outlaw regimes

Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi fled the repression of his country to come to America. But becoming a U.S. resident didn't keep him safe. Not when the Saudi government, disregarding borders, law and human life, kidnapped and killed Khashoggi in an Istanbul consulate.

The brutal, brazen slaying was a case of transnational repression in which "human rights activists, dissidents, and their families face a worldwide pattern of violence and intimidation perpetrated by authoritarian regimes they hoped to avoid by fleeing abroad," according to Freedom House.

The scale and scope of this insidious practice was detailed in a recent Freedom House report, with a particularly close focus on six offending nations: Red China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Rwanda. Saudi Arabia is a longtime U.S. ally, and other listed countries have tight ties to America too, including Turkey, a NATO nation, and Rwanda, often held up as a development model.

Since 2014, Freedom House has tracked at least 608 cases of "direct, physical transnational repression" including assassinations, assaults, abductions, detentions and unlawful deportations.

Other methods of transnational repression include coercion by proxy, in which the family members of dissidents are targeted; mobility controls, such as canceling passports, and spyware, online smear campaigns and other forms of digital control.

Freedom House estimates that 3.5 million people worldwide have been affected by direct attacks or secondary intimidation tactics.

Ending any U.S. culpability in this pernicious practice should be a Biden administration priority. Doing so would reflect the kind of U.S. leadership that President Joe Biden pledged.

"Working together with other allies as the Biden administration has already promised to do in other areas of its democracy agenda would certainly be more effective in transnational repression," Nate Schenkkan, co-author of the report, said.

An unmistakable signal would be more accountability for Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, who the CIA and UN believe is likely linked to Khashoggi's killing.

Biden can bolster his global democracy agenda by insisting on accountability and leading the fight against the scourge of transnational repression.