Planning Commission recommends rezone approval in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The Planning Commission gave a rezone request for the former American Legion building its blessing.

The request will go before the City Council for ultimate approval or denial.

This request, to change the 1.16-acre property at the intersection of Kingsland Road and Bella Vista Way from R-1 residential to C-2 light commercial, was requested by the American Legion post.

Brad Kennell, the post commander, previously stated the rezone is necessary to sell the land.

Associate planner Taylor Robertson said the property has an existing commercial use and staff didn't see any issues with the application.

"They have met all requirements," she said.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of this rezoning application.

Additionally, the commission approved a property line adjustment on Skyline Drive.