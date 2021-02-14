Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Players of the week

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:55 a.m.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

Guard Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg

Ethan Gregory

• The senior guard showed just how vital he's been this season to the Dragons with an ultra-impressive week. He had 16 hard-fought points in an overtime loss to Acorn on Tuesday but produced 37 points in a 62-47 victory of 2A-4 power Lavaca on Friday.

GIRLS

Guard Jaiden Thomas, Conway

Conway’s shooting guard Jaiden Thomas looks to pass the ball in this file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

• The Louisiana Tech commit continues to deliver in big moments for the Lady Wampus Cats. The junior had 12 points in a 66-41 blowout of Cabot three days before shooting lights out at Fort Smith Northside. She knocked down 9 three-point baskets and scored a game-high 31 points to lead Conway to a 69-56 victory at a place where it had never won before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT