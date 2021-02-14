PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

Guard Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg

Ethan Gregory

• The senior guard showed just how vital he's been this season to the Dragons with an ultra-impressive week. He had 16 hard-fought points in an overtime loss to Acorn on Tuesday but produced 37 points in a 62-47 victory of 2A-4 power Lavaca on Friday.

GIRLS

Guard Jaiden Thomas, Conway

Conway’s shooting guard Jaiden Thomas looks to pass the ball in this file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

• The Louisiana Tech commit continues to deliver in big moments for the Lady Wampus Cats. The junior had 12 points in a 66-41 blowout of Cabot three days before shooting lights out at Fort Smith Northside. She knocked down 9 three-point baskets and scored a game-high 31 points to lead Conway to a 69-56 victory at a place where it had never won before.