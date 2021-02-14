SATURDAY’S SCORES AND ROUNDUPS

Saturday’s scores
Boys
6A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock 68, Little Rock Catholic 44
6A-WEST
Bentonville 46, Rogers 35
Bentonville West 76, Rogers Heritage 56
5A-CENTRAL
Sylvan Hills 63, Little Rock Hall 38
5A-WEST
West Memphis 51, Paragould 45
3A-5
Atkins 53, Perryville 49
3A-6
Dollarway 52, DeWitt 29
Central Arkansas Christian 65, Palestine-Wheatley 30
Helena-West Helena 70, Episcopal Collegiate 40
Jacksonville Lighthouse 70, LISA Academy West 19
3A-8
Lake Village 60, Camden Harmony Grove 49
2A-4
Mountainburg 71, Magazine 47
Nonconference
Viola 83, Chadwick, Mo. 67
Girls
6A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock 74, Mount St. Mary 12
6A-WEST
Rogers Heritage 41, Bentonville West 35
5A-WEST
Paragould 57, West Memphis 47
4A-4
Morrilton 63, Heber Springs 32
3A-6
Central Arkansas Christian 55, Palestine-Wheatley 16
DeWitt 57, Dollarway 8
Episcopal Collegiate 21, Helena-West Helena 20
Nonconference
Viola 64, Chadwick, Mo. 42
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
Boys
4A-1
Harrison 69, Gravette 66
4A-4
Clarksville 75, Heber Springs 49
4A-8
Crossett 62, Hamburg 47
Star City 49, Warren 42
3A-1
Green Forest 57, Lincoln 55
Valley Springs 68, West Fork 63
3A-4
Paris 56, Danville 37
2A-4
Johnson County Westside 70, Future School 46
1A-1W
Thaden 51, St. Paul 44
1A-2
Shirley 76, Timbo 44
1A-3
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 104, Armorel 101
1A-7
Ouachita 37, Blevins 36
Girls
4A-1
Gravette 50, Gentry 46
Shiloh Christian 51, Prairie Grove 41
4A-7
De Queen 60, Malvern 24
Arkadelphia 40, Hope 30
4A-8
Camden Fairview 44, Monticello 24
3A-1
Elkins 58, Green Forest 35
West Fork 51, Lincoln 36
3A-4
Booneville 48, Hackett 39
Paris 46, Waldron 38
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 58, Prescott 38
1A-2
Concord 38, Calico Rock 26
Izard County 61, Timbo 25
West Side Greers Ferry 59, Shirley 16
BOYS
BENTONVILLE 46, ROGERS 35 Owen Dehrmann had 13 points to help lead Bentonville (18-1, 12-0 6A-West) to a regular-season conference championship. Jaylen Lee chipped in with 11 points for the Tigers, who led 24-22 at halftime. Karsen Uecker scored nine points for Rogers (8-8, 5-7).
BENTONVILLE WEST 76, ROGERS HERITAGE 56 Evan White connected on six three-pointers and tallied a team-high 18 points for West (15-9, 8-4 6A-West) on Saturday. Riley Buccino followed with 17 points, Anthony George knocked in 14 points and Tucker Anderson tossed in 10 points for the Wolverines. Micah Hill finished with 15 points for Heritage (5-18, 2-8). Jaden Torres had 12 points and Kyle Ingram collected 10 points for the War Eagles.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK 68, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 24 D.J. Smith delivered 24 points for North Little Rock (16-2, 10-2 6A-Central), which dominated from the opening tip. Tracy Steele scored 12 points and Kel’el Ware tossed in 11 points for the Charging Wildcats.
VALLEY SPRINGS 68, WEST FORK 63 Trell Trammell scored a game-high 25 points for Valley Springs (19-9), which hit five free throws over the final nine seconds to extend its season in the 3A-1 Conference tournament. Jordan Cape had 21 points and Brock Lippe poured in 11 points for the Tigers. Ethan Howerton led West Fork (8-12) with 22 points. Wyatt Kutz and Eli Howerton each had 16 points.
VIOLA 83, CHADWICK, MO. 67 Gage Harris came away with 28 points to lead four players in double-digits for Viola (28-6) in a nonconference victory. Bryson Luna scored 17 points, Mason Luna ended with 13 points and Kenneth Marberry added 12 points for the Longhorns, who will play their first game of the 1A-2 Conference tournament Thursday against Izard County.
WEST MEMPHIS 51, PARAGOULD 45 Jordan Mitchell had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in just one quarter as West Memphis (10-10, 7-4 5A-East) avoided the upset. Selah Robins had 11 points while Kam Barnes and Julious McGruder had 10 points apiece for the Blue Devils.
GIRLS
BOONEVILLE 48, HACKETT 39 Leigh Swint knocked down 12 of 16 free throws and finished with 14 points for Booneville (13-8) in the first round of the 3A-4 Conference tournament. Heaven Sanchez scored 10 points, while Hayley Roberts had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats, who advanced to play Charleston in a game tentatively scheduled for Monday. Joleigh Tate added nine points and nine rebounds for Booneville. Kyleigh Hill scored nine points to pace Hackett (1-19).
CONCORD 38, CALICO ROCK 26 Abby Duke had 16 points and Abi West recorded 13 points to send Concord (8-15) into the next round of the 1A-2 Conference tournament. Kachina McDole scored 14 points to carry Calico Rock.
DE QUEEN 60, MALVERN 24 Belle Lindsey scored a season-high 26 points as De Queen (11-12) moved on in the 4A-7 Conference tournament. Jerra Cotton had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Leopards, who are scheduled to play at Bauxite on Monday.
EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 21, HELENA-WEST HELENA 20 Avery Marsh accounted for 14 points as Episcopal Collegiate (19-5, 12-2 3A-6) finished the regular season by pulling out a road victory. M.J. Janes contributed 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, who won both games against Helena-West Helena this season.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK 74, MOUNT ST. MARY 12 Destine Duckworth scored 15 points for North Little Rock (17-5, 10-2 6A-Central), which kept Mount St. Mary winless on the year.
PARIS 46, WALDRON 38 Jadyn Hart had 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter as Paris (11-11) moved on in the 3A-4 Conference tournament. Brailey Forst finished with 15 points for the Lady Eagles, who were down 30-19 at the half. Rheagan Sanford scored 20 points and Hailey Stidman had 11 points for Waldron (4-19).
ROGERS HERITAGE 41, BENTONVILLE WEST 35 Carlee Casteel piled on 16 points in a 6A-West victory for Heritage (6-15, 4-6), which held a 28-18 halftime lead.
VIOLA 64, CHADWICK, MO. 42 Sami McCandlis scored a team-high 23 points for Viola (24-6), which has won five of its past six games. Lindsey Browning had 21 points for the Lady Longhorns.