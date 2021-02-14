SATURDAY’S SCORES AND ROUNDUPS

Saturday’s scores

Boys

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock 68, Little Rock Catholic 44

6A-WEST

Bentonville 46, Rogers 35

Bentonville West 76, Rogers Heritage 56

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills 63, Little Rock Hall 38

5A-WEST

West Memphis 51, Paragould 45

3A-5

Atkins 53, Perryville 49

3A-6

Dollarway 52, DeWitt 29

Central Arkansas Christian 65, Palestine-Wheatley 30

Helena-West Helena 70, Episcopal Collegiate 40

Jacksonville Lighthouse 70, LISA Academy West 19

3A-8

Lake Village 60, Camden Harmony Grove 49

2A-4

Mountainburg 71, Magazine 47

Nonconference

Viola 83, Chadwick, Mo. 67

Girls

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock 74, Mount St. Mary 12

6A-WEST

Rogers Heritage 41, Bentonville West 35

5A-WEST

Paragould 57, West Memphis 47

4A-4

Morrilton 63, Heber Springs 32

3A-6

Central Arkansas Christian 55, Palestine-Wheatley 16

DeWitt 57, Dollarway 8

Episcopal Collegiate 21, Helena-West Helena 20

Nonconference

Viola 64, Chadwick, Mo. 42

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

Boys

4A-1

Harrison 69, Gravette 66

4A-4

Clarksville 75, Heber Springs 49

4A-8

Crossett 62, Hamburg 47

Star City 49, Warren 42

3A-1

Green Forest 57, Lincoln 55

Valley Springs 68, West Fork 63

3A-4

Paris 56, Danville 37

2A-4

Johnson County Westside 70, Future School 46

1A-1W

Thaden 51, St. Paul 44

1A-2

Shirley 76, Timbo 44

1A-3

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 104, Armorel 101

1A-7

Ouachita 37, Blevins 36

Girls

4A-1

Gravette 50, Gentry 46

Shiloh Christian 51, Prairie Grove 41

4A-7

De Queen 60, Malvern 24

Arkadelphia 40, Hope 30

4A-8

Camden Fairview 44, Monticello 24

3A-1

Elkins 58, Green Forest 35

West Fork 51, Lincoln 36

3A-4

Booneville 48, Hackett 39

Paris 46, Waldron 38

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 58, Prescott 38

1A-2

Concord 38, Calico Rock 26

Izard County 61, Timbo 25

West Side Greers Ferry 59, Shirley 16

BOYS

BENTONVILLE 46, ROGERS 35 Owen Dehrmann had 13 points to help lead Bentonville (18-1, 12-0 6A-West) to a regular-season conference championship. Jaylen Lee chipped in with 11 points for the Tigers, who led 24-22 at halftime. Karsen Uecker scored nine points for Rogers (8-8, 5-7).

BENTONVILLE WEST 76, ROGERS HERITAGE 56 Evan White connected on six three-pointers and tallied a team-high 18 points for West (15-9, 8-4 6A-West) on Saturday. Riley Buccino followed with 17 points, Anthony George knocked in 14 points and Tucker Anderson tossed in 10 points for the Wolverines. Micah Hill finished with 15 points for Heritage (5-18, 2-8). Jaden Torres had 12 points and Kyle Ingram collected 10 points for the War Eagles.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 68, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 24 D.J. Smith delivered 24 points for North Little Rock (16-2, 10-2 6A-Central), which dominated from the opening tip. Tracy Steele scored 12 points and Kel’el Ware tossed in 11 points for the Charging Wildcats.

VALLEY SPRINGS 68, WEST FORK 63 Trell Trammell scored a game-high 25 points for Valley Springs (19-9), which hit five free throws over the final nine seconds to extend its season in the 3A-1 Conference tournament. Jordan Cape had 21 points and Brock Lippe poured in 11 points for the Tigers. Ethan Howerton led West Fork (8-12) with 22 points. Wyatt Kutz and Eli Howerton each had 16 points.

VIOLA 83, CHADWICK, MO. 67 Gage Harris came away with 28 points to lead four players in double-digits for Viola (28-6) in a nonconference victory. Bryson Luna scored 17 points, Mason Luna ended with 13 points and Kenneth Marberry added 12 points for the Longhorns, who will play their first game of the 1A-2 Conference tournament Thursday against Izard County.

WEST MEMPHIS 51, PARAGOULD 45 Jordan Mitchell had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in just one quarter as West Memphis (10-10, 7-4 5A-East) avoided the upset. Selah Robins had 11 points while Kam Barnes and Julious McGruder had 10 points apiece for the Blue Devils.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 48, HACKETT 39 Leigh Swint knocked down 12 of 16 free throws and finished with 14 points for Booneville (13-8) in the first round of the 3A-4 Conference tournament. Heaven Sanchez scored 10 points, while Hayley Roberts had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats, who advanced to play Charleston in a game tentatively scheduled for Monday. Joleigh Tate added nine points and nine rebounds for Booneville. Kyleigh Hill scored nine points to pace Hackett (1-19).

CONCORD 38, CALICO ROCK 26 Abby Duke had 16 points and Abi West recorded 13 points to send Concord (8-15) into the next round of the 1A-2 Conference tournament. Kachina McDole scored 14 points to carry Calico Rock.

DE QUEEN 60, MALVERN 24 Belle Lindsey scored a season-high 26 points as De Queen (11-12) moved on in the 4A-7 Conference tournament. Jerra Cotton had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Leopards, who are scheduled to play at Bauxite on Monday.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 21, HELENA-WEST HELENA 20 Avery Marsh accounted for 14 points as Episcopal Collegiate (19-5, 12-2 3A-6) finished the regular season by pulling out a road victory. M.J. Janes contributed 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, who won both games against Helena-West Helena this season.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 74, MOUNT ST. MARY 12 Destine Duckworth scored 15 points for North Little Rock (17-5, 10-2 6A-Central), which kept Mount St. Mary winless on the year.

PARIS 46, WALDRON 38 Jadyn Hart had 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter as Paris (11-11) moved on in the 3A-4 Conference tournament. Brailey Forst finished with 15 points for the Lady Eagles, who were down 30-19 at the half. Rheagan Sanford scored 20 points and Hailey Stidman had 11 points for Waldron (4-19).

ROGERS HERITAGE 41, BENTONVILLE WEST 35 Carlee Casteel piled on 16 points in a 6A-West victory for Heritage (6-15, 4-6), which held a 28-18 halftime lead.

VIOLA 64, CHADWICK, MO. 42 Sami McCandlis scored a team-high 23 points for Viola (24-6), which has won five of its past six games. Lindsey Browning had 21 points for the Lady Longhorns.