State college basketball roundups

SOUTHLAND MEN

SAM HOUSTON STATE 97, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 57

A two-point halftime deficit for the University of Central Arkansas turned ugly in the second half as the Bears dropped their eighth consecutive game, losing at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas.

UCA trailed 36-34 at halftime. But the Bearkats used a 19-0 run to start the second half to pull away for a 53-34 advantage with 15:31 left to play. The Bearkats outscored the Bears 61-23 in the final 20 minutes.

Sam Houston State shot 67.7% (21 of 31) in the second half from the floor and 53.8% (35 of 65) overall. UCA was held to 35.8% shooting (19 of 53) overall.

Rylan Bergersen led UCA (3-15, 2-8 Southland Conference) with 13 points. Eddy Kayouloud added 11 points.

Zach Nutall scored a game-high 23 points for Sam Houston State (16-6, 10-1). Jarren Cook finished with 18 points. Donte Powers had 14 points, while Bryce Monroe chipped in with 13 points.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

SAM HOUSTON STATE 69, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 59

The University of Central Arkansas' four-game winning streak ended Saturday in a loss at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas.

UCA (7-11, 5-5 Southland Conference) struggled at the free-throw line, shooting 17 of 30 (56.7%), while Sam Houston State (10-6, 6-4) went 27 of 38 (71.1%) at the line. The two teams combined for 52 fouls and shot a combined 68 free throws.

The Sugar Bears led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and took a 34-33 lead into halftime. But the Bearkats jumped out to a 43-36 lead in the first 3:30 of the third quarter and took a 55-46 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Savanna Walker's layup with 3:33 left to play pulled UCA within 61-58, but that was as close as the Sugar Bears would get.

Walker led the Sugar Bears with 18 points and was the only UCA player to score at least 10 points. Briana Trigg finished with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Courtney Cleveland was one of four Bearkats to score at least 10 points, pouring in 20 points along with seven rebounds. Amber Leggett and Jolicia Williams each had 16 points, while Faith Cook added 10 points.

SWAC MEN

SOUTHERN 73, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 71, OT

Shaun Doss, Jr., scored a game-high 21 points for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but it was not enough as Southern defeated the Golden Lions in overtime on Saturday in Pine Bluff.

UAPB went on a 14-3 run to take a 61-52 lead with 4:18 remaining in the second half. However, the Jaguars outscored the Golden Lions 10-1 down the stretch to force overtime at 62-62.

Southern outscored UAPB 11-9 in overtime to hand the Golden Lions their ninth consecutive loss.

Samkelo Cele and Harrison Henderson each scored 19 points to lead the Jaguars (5-8, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayden Saddler chipped in with 11 points.

Terrance Banyard added 13 points for UAPB (3-17, 2-9), which shot 44.7% (21 of 47) from the floor, but had 19 turnovers.

SWAC WOMEN

SOUTHERN 75, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 58

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff lost its ninth consecutive game, falling to Southern on Saturday in Pine Bluff.

UAPB used an 8-0 run in the second quarter to take a 30-22 lead, but Southern tied the game at 30-30 before halftime.

Southern dominated the third quarter, outscoring UAPB 31-12 to lead 61-42 entering the fourth quarter.

Khadijah Brown finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Lions (2-14, 1-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Nakia Kincey led Southern (7-9, 7-3) with 19 points. Amani McWain had 16 points and Tyneisha Metcalf added 11 points.