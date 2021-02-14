State reports 466 new covid cases, 13 deaths

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, begins to screen patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 466 new covid-19 cases in the state on Sunday, as well as 13 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

The total number of active cases in the state dropped by 536, to 11,686, the department said. Arkansas hasn't been below 12,000 active coronavirus cases since Nov. 6.

The total number of covid-19 deaths since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March is at 5,265.

Coronavirus hospitalizations and ventilator use also fell.

Writing on Twitter, Gov. Asa Hutchinson hailed the drop in new cases, but he cautioned that the winter weather the state is experiencing may affect vaccinations.

"With the cold weather and snow coming, our vaccinations will be down," Hutchinson tweeted. "The doses are still being delivered so if you can get out safely, go ahead and keep your appointment. Let’s not slow down."

