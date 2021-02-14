Sections
POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to drug charges

by William Sanders | Today at 7:39 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Sherwood police arrested Ronnie Allen, 29, of Little Rock on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday night, according to an arrest report.

About 11:50 p.m., officers stopped the vehicle for having expired tags and discovered that Allen, a parolee, had a search waiver on file, the report said.

Officers searched the vehicle, and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Allen was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was not listed on the jail's roster Saturday. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

