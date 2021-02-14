Orr-Davis

Wedding vows were exchanged by Maggie Davis and Noah Orr on Feb. 5 at Castle Park in Lindon, Utah. Bishop Brent White officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Robbi and Scott Davis of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Jeanette Davis of Little Rock, the late Bill Davis, and the late Eloise DeWeese.

The groom is the son of Teri and Dale Orr of Tampa, Fla. His grandparents are Pattie and Merlyn Deck of Wichita, Kan., and Guadalupe and Duane Orr of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Attending the bride were Natalie Browning and Paige Gautier. Attending the groom were Michael Liao and Jason Myers.

A reception was held at Castle Park after the ceremony.

The bride is a graduate of Brigham Young University with a degree in elementary education and works as an elementary schoolteacher.

The groom is a member of the USA men's gymnastics team, and works as a software engineer.

The couple have delayed their honeymoon trip, and will reside in American Fork, Utah.

Ferguson-Parker

Anna Parker and Jacob Ferguson exchanged marriage vows Saturday at the Parker home in Little Rock.

The parents of the bride are Gigi and Dan Parker of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Lori and Jeff Ferguson of Olive Branch, Miss.

The couple will reside in Olive Branch.

Oruh-Matthews

Wedding vows were exchanged by Sharon Matthews and Michael Oruh on Jan. 21 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The parents of the bride are Anna and Glenn Robinson of Little Rock and the late Alice Whitmore.

The groom is the son of the late Wcale Oruh.

The couple will live in Little Rock.