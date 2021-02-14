Zebras' winning run reaches 11 games

Pine Bluff senior Jalen Tatum (2) signals a play from the bench as Tyric Stewart (5) and Eric Adams (1) watch toward the end of Friday’s victory at White Hall. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Pine Bluff won its 11th consecutive game Friday, 72-55 over the host White Hall Bulldogs, to remain unblemished in the 5A-South Conference. Jalen Tatum led Pine Bluff (12-3, 10-0 in 5A-South) with 16 points, and Courtney Crutchfield scored 15 as the team saw 10 players get into the scoring column.

The Zebras took a 26-15 lead and expanded it to 45-30 at halftime and 65-38 through three quarters.

Nine players for White Hall (5-16, 1-9) got into the scoring column, led by Tavin Dunlap with 13 points and Kaleb Hargrove with eight.

Barring restrictions because of weather and covid-19, Pine Bluff will host Sheridan at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with White Hall visiting Hot Springs at that time.

Watson Chapel 51, Warren 36

At Watson Chapel, two juniors led the way for the Wildcats (9-6, 8-2 in 4A-8) on their Senior Night.

Christopher Fountain totaled 15 points and six rebounds, and Hampton Hall had 13 points and seven rebounds in the win. Sophomore Khamani Cooper added 10 points and two rebounds.

Watson Chapel earned the No. 3 seed for the District 4A-8 tournament and will host the winner of Star City vs. Warren at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner of Wednesday's game will earn a spot in the 4A South Region tournament and take on No. 2-seeded Monticello at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the district semifinal round.

The winner of Saturday's Crossett-Hamburg game will take on Camden Fairview on Wednesday for the chance to play 4A top-ranked Magnolia at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

The district championship and third-place games will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Each district game is being held at the site of the higher-seeded team.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 42, Warren 23

At Watson Chapel, Abriunna Dendy and Raelen Randle each scored 10 and helped the Lady Wildcats (11-10, 9-4 in 4A-8) finish the regular season with a winning record.

Keller Bighams scored a game-high 16 points to lead Warren.

Watson Chapel is seeded second in the District 4A-8 tournament, where each game is played at the site of the higher-seeded team. The winner of the Hamburg-Warren game will play at No. 3 seed Crossett at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the right to play at Chapel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

On the other side of the bracket, the Camden Fairview-Monticello winner will take on No. 4 seed Magnolia at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the right to play top seed and No. 2 state-ranked Star City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The championship and third-place games will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.