2 people killed in highway crashes

An 18-year-old Benton man was killed and two people injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 70 in Garland County on Saturday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Mathew E. Turner was driving a 2004 Honda Civic eastbound on the highway about 6:30 p.m. when it crossed into the westbound traffic lane and struck the driver's side of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driving by Jose Perez, 39, of Little Rock, the report said.

Perez and passenger Maria Parra, 35, of Little Rock, along with two children, were injured, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

A Mena man died Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Polk County, according to a state police report.

Jerry Don Lane, 67, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota on Arkansas 375 about 9:45 p.m. when he attempted to pass a 2008 Ford, the report said.

The Dakota struck the other vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree, catching fire, according to the report.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.