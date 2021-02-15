A&M uses late free throws to take down Tennessee

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) drives to the hoop against LSU guard Karli Seay (23) and Khayla Pointer (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Destiny Pitts had a season-high 18 points and No. 6 Texas A&M used strong free-throw shooting late to hold on for an 80-70 win over No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday.

It's the seventh consecutive victory for Texas A&M (19-1, 10-1) and improves the Aggies to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season.

Texas A&M had a two-point led late in the fourth quarter when Pitts was fouled on a three-pointer and made all three free throws to make it 73-68. Jordan Nixon added two free throws after an offensive foul by Rennia Davis before a basket by Davis cut the lead to 5 with less than a minute to go.

Nixon made two more free throws after the Lady Vols fouled her with 37 seconds remaining. Davis missed a three-pointer on the other end, and Nixon was fouled two more times in the final seconds and made 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win.

"In close games, it comes down to free throws," Pitts said. "I think it was really huge for us to knock down free throws and not give them that little hope of playing the free-throw game with us."

Texas A&M made 25 free throws while Tennessee made just 11.

"We played well throughout the game," Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said. "Unfortunately there in that [fourth] quarter we just put them on the free-throw line too many times and we didn't get there enough and that was the difference in the ball game."

This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 31 but was postponed twice because of coronavirus issues.

Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair was impressed with the performance of Pitts, who made 3 three-pointers.

"She's just a gamer," Blair said. "She doesn't worry about stats ... and she knows how to hit the tough shots."

Davis had 25 points to lead Tennessee (12-5, 6-3) after missing the team's last game because of a medical reason.

Nixon finished with 15 points, and Kayla Wells and Aaliyah Wilson added 13 each for Texas A&M.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 66,

LSU 59

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Destanni Henderson scored 19 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks as No. 1 South Carolina beat LSU for its 31st consecutive SEC victory.

The Gamecocks (17-2, 12-0) haven't lost in league play since falling to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in March 2019.

South Carolina won its 12th consecutive game over LSU. Zia Cooke added 13 points for the Gamecocks.

Jailin Cherry had a career-high 19 points to lead LSU (8-10, 6-6). Faustine Aifuwa had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 7 BAYLOR 60, TEXAS 35

WACO, Texas -- Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo had double-doubles for No. 7 Baylor as the Big 12-leading Lady Bears beat Texas while holding the Longhorns to their second-fewest points ever in a game.

NaLyssa Smith had 14 points for the Lady Bears (16-2, 11-1 Big 12), including the first basket of the game that put them ahead for good. DiDi Richards had 10 assists.

Ursin and Egbo both had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Texas (14-6, 8-5) was held to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters, after only two such quarters previous this season.

Celeste Taylor had 11 points for Texas.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 95,

NEBRASKA 73

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Ashley Owusu scored 25 points, Diamond Miller added 24 and Maryland made Brenda Frese the all-time winningest coach in program history with a win over Nebraska.

Frese, 500-130 in her 19th season with the Terrapins, passed Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who won 499 games from 1975-2002.

Mimi Collins added 19 points for the Terrapins (14-2, 10-1 Big Ten).

Ruby Porter scored a career-high 19 points for the Cornhuskers (9-10, 7-8).

NO. 10 ARIZONA 75,

WASHINGTON 53

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Sam Thomas scored 20 points, including hitting a career-high six three-pointers, and Aari McDonald also had 20 points to help No. 10 Arizona run its winning streak to six games.

Cate Reese had 12 points, Shaina Pellington had 11 points and Thomas added a season-high 7 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-2, 12-2).

Arizona shot 55.1% from the floor, 63.6% in the first half, and made 9 of their first 10 three-pointers. They finished 12 of 16 from three-point range.

Quay Miller had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (5-11, 2-11).

NO. 15 INDIANA 58,

ILLINOIS 50

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Ali Patberg scored 16 points and No. 15 Indiana overcame a horrible shooting day to turn back Illinois.

Indiana was 2 of 12 from three-point range (17%), 18 of 57 overall (32%) and 20 of 30 from the foul line. It was the overall worst shooting game of the season, and the first time the 72% free-throw shooting team missed 10 from the line.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 11 points for Indiana (13-4, 11-2 Big Ten), Grace Berger had 10 and Mackenzie Holmes grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jada Pebbles led Illinois (3-13, 1-12) with 13 points.

NO. 23 S. DAKOTA STATE 73,

ORAL ROBERTS 61

TULSA -- Myah Selland scored a career-high 30 points and No. 23 South Dakota State scored the last 10 points of the game to hold off Oral Roberts for the Jackrabbits' 14th consecutive win.

Compared with Saturday's 82-60 win over the Golden Eagles, the Jackrabbits had to work much harder but made all the plays down the stretch.

Oral Roberts pulled within 63-61 on a Tierney Coleman basket with 3:06 to go. Paiton Burckhard answered with a layup, then Oral Roberts missed its last five shots and had three turnovers. Tylee Irwin made two free throws, Selland made a basket at 1:06 to surpass her previous career high by one and Burckhard closed it out with a half-minute to go.

Burckhard finished with 12 points for the Jackrabbits (17-2, 10-0 Summit). Selland had eight rebounds and six assists.

NO. 24 GEORGIA 82,

MISSOURI 64

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gabby Connally scored 29 points, sinking six three-pointers, Jenna Staiti scored 12 of her 18 points after halftime and No. 24 Georgia broke away from Missouri.

Breaking out of a 35-35 halftime tie, Georgia (16-4, 8-4) shot 47% in the second half, with Connally making five of the Bulldogs' six three-pointers.

Ladazhia Williams led Missouri (7-9, 3-8) with 17 points with Haley Troup and Hayley Frank adding 14 each.

Staiti, who was held to six points at halftime, opened the third quarter with a layup to break the tie and scored eight points in the first five minutes. She also pulled down 11 rebounds. Connally buried a three-pointer to break a 39-39 tie three minutes after halftime and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way.

Que Morrison added 11 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for Georgia.

SEC

ALABAMA 92, AUBURN 78

AUBURN, Ala. -- Jasmine Walker scored 41 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in leading the Crimson Tide over the Tigers.

Walker hit seven three-pointers and was 14 of 23 from the floor for Alabama (13-6, 6-6). Ariyah Copeland added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Tide.

Honesty Scott-Grayson led Auburn (5-15, 0-12) with 25 points, and Unique Thompson added 14 points and a team-high 6 rebounds.

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston looks for a shot against LSU center Faustine Aifuwa (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley high fives players before an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) dribbles against LSU guard Karli Seay (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)