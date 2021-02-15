Active state cases fall by 536

Nurses Mandy Stuckey (left) and Tonya Green conduct a coronavirus screening in April at a drive-thru site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, and one at Ouachita Baptist Universityin Arkadelphia, is a partnership between two Arkansas companies. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Total active covid-19 cases in Arkansas fell Sunday by 536, leaving a total number of 11,686 people currently ill with the coronavirus, according to Sunday's Arkansas Department of Health update.

The state reported 433 new cases on Sunday, increasing the total number of reported cases in the state since March to 313,028. Hospitalizations were down by 21 from Saturday, according to the update, with four fewer covid-19 patients using ventilators (total 109).

An additional 13 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 5,265.

Pulaski County ranked first in new cases with 78, followed by Garland County with 54, Benton County with 29, Sabastian County with 26 and Washington County with 25.

Of the 433 new cases, the Health Department identified 429 from community spread and four new confirmed cases in correctional facilities.

Another 6,039 PCR and 124 antigen tests were reported administered, for a total of 164,836 total tests so far this month.

"With the cold weather and snow coming, our vaccinations will be down. The doses are still being delivered so if you can get out safely, go ahead and keep your appointment. Let's not slow down," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday afternoon on social media.

Health care providers gave 6,874 more doses Sunday, increasing the total doses administered 451,914 (68.7% of the 658,000 doses received).

The federal program through CVS and Walgreens administered 492 more doses in Arkansas as of Sunday. Since beginning inoculations on Dec. 28, the program has given out 22,689 (37.2%) of the 61,000 doses allocated for the state, according to the Department of Health.

In total, 474,603 doses have been given to Arkansans.

