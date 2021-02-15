Alma residents demand mayor's resignation, talk removal

ALMA -- Some city residents are calling for Mayor Jerry Martin to resign amid allegations of stalking and harassment.

Romona Nelson said she spoke on behalf of multiple people during a City Council study session Monday.

"We want Jerry to know we are not going to give up, and we are going to have him removed as mayor," Nelson said. "What he has done is so wrong in so many ways."

Nelson referred to two police complaints filed by his estranged wife and another accusing him of stalking two young adults.

Martin, 57, said after the meeting he isn't planning to step down. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

"We haven't done anything," Martin said. "There's been no illegal activity. There's nothing. This is going to be a matter that is personal and private, and, at least on my end of it, it's going to remain that way."

Martin was elected to a four-year term in 2018.

Monday's study session followed a special meeting City Council held Thursday, the agenda for which listed only an executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Nothing was voted on or decided after the executive session, according to City Clerk/Treasurer Shawnna Reynolds.

Councilman Evan Thacker said the council received some phone calls, text messages and email from residents regarding Martin. The council thought it would be prudent to "take some time and get on the same page, make our intentions moving forward clear," Thacker said.

Several of the comments were about the three complaints filed with the Police Department since October.

Donna Martin, 63, filed for divorce from Jerry Martin on Sept. 29, according to court records. The case is open in Crawford County Circuit Court.

Donna Martin called police Oct. 24 and told them Jerry Martin grabbed her by the hand and squeezed it hard during an argument between them. A police officer went to the house and asked Donna Martin if she wanted to pursue charges against her husband, but she declined, according to the report.

Donna Martin contacted police again three days later. She reported finding a GPS tracking device attached to the undercarriage of her vehicle. She told police she believed Jerry Martin put it there, according to the second police report.

The third complaint, filed Jan. 27, was from an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. They said Martin asked a neighbor to take a photo of an "older, black Chevy truck" and write down the license number, according to the police report.

The 18-year-old woman said her boyfriend, the 19-year-old man, owns the truck and Martin was following them through town, according to the report.

The 37-year-old woman said she saw Jerry Martin walking in the neighborhood late at night, driving continually through the neighborhood, parking across the street at Alma Primary School and at the neighboring church, according to the report.

Nelson said Monday she and other residents have begun checking into getting a petition started to have Martin removed from office.

"So, Jerry, if you want this to be over and the embarassment to stop, just resign because we are not going to stop," Nelson said. "Just be a man and resign."