Arkansas' ranking unchanged in AP poll

— Arkansas' women are No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week.

The Razorbacks (15-7, 5-6 SEC) won their only game last week, 86-80 over Mississippi State at home. Arkansas is scheduled to host Ole Miss on Thursday and play at LSU on Sunday.

There are six SEC teams in this week's poll, led by No. 2 South Carolina. Texas A&M (5), Kentucky (17), Tennessee (21) and Georgia (22) are also ranked.

Connecticut, which suffered its only loss of the season at Arkansas last month, moved to No. 1 this week following a home win over South Carolina.

All of the Razorbacks' seven losses came against teams ranked this week — South Carolina, Texas A&M (twice), No. 9 Maryland, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia. Arkansas has two wins over ranked teams — UConn and No. 7 Baylor.