Baptist Health, Mercy announce $1 million investment for Fort Smith school center

FORT SMITH -- Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith announced a collaborative investment of $500,000 each in the School District's Peak Innovation Center.

This will support expanded programming and space, as well as buying equipment for the healthcare sciences programs the center will house, according to a district news release.

"Through a partnership with the Western Arkansas Technical Center at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Peak will offer concurrent credit training programs for high school juniors and seniors in practical nursing and responsive medicine starting in August," the release states.

The Peak Innovation Center will facilitate career and technology education for regional high school students, alongside district-specific visual arts programming, according to the district. It may also provide opportunities for adult and incumbent worker training.

"The healthcare science pathway is a key anchor to programming at Peak for high school students and adult workers across the region, leading to concurrent credit, technical certificates, and in-demand career opportunities in the field," Gary Udouj, director of career education and district innovation for the district, said in the release.

"This collaborative partnership with Mercy Fort Smith and Baptist Health ensures that we can continue to raise the trajectory of students' success throughout our region in the growing fields of healthcare sciences."