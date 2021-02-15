Dangerous wind chills; more snow expected for NWA

A pedestrian walks along Block Ave. covered in snow Sunday Feb. 14, 2021 in Walker park in Fayetteville. Bitter cold temperatures and more snow is in the forecast according the the National Weather Service. Visit nwaonline.com/210215Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

As snow begins to taper off across Northwest Arkansas from the first round of snow, round number two is coming quickly, according to the National Weather Service.

Another storm capable of dumping impactful snow is expected to hit the area Tuesday evening and last through at least Wednesday night, according to the service. The snow is expected to fall in at least two waves with wave one affecting northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas, and the second wave shifting southward toward southeast Oklahoma and the River Valley area, according to the service. The National Weather Service says there is still uncertainty in the amount of snow that could fall, and the exact timing of the system.

For tonight, a wind chill warning is in affect until 9 a.m. The dangerous wind chills will be present all across Northwest Arkansas and the river valley. Lows are expected to be in the single digits across the area, and wind chills could drop into the negative 20s and 30s.