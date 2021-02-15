Death-certificate delays one more pandemic pain

For two weeks, Rose Tedder has waited anxiously for the piece of paper that could finally give her closure after her husband's death.

While Arkansas law requires a death certificate be returned to funeral homes in three business days, Tedder -- like many grieving Arkansans -- has waited weeks for her late husband Bobby Tedder's death certificate. The wait has added anxiety on top of the grief.

Without the legal death declaration, she can't make a life insurance claim or cancel his medicare coverage.

"All of that is just a constant reminder that he's not here," Tedder said.

Increased delays in processing death certificates during the covid-19 pandemic have put another stress on grieving families and more pressure on those who care for the dead in Arkansas. The legal document needed for closure after death has been caught in a backlog of bureaucracy made worse during the pandemic.

With more than 5,200 people dead from the coronavirus, the time it takes to sign and return a death certificate is taking longer.

Doctors declared Tedder's husband dead at a Mena hospital on Jan. 31. But since then, the attending physician has yet to sign the death certificate for Bobby Tedder preventing his widow from settling many of his affairs.

A message requesting comment on Friday from the hospital wasn't answered.

"So it's all a process of paperwork that is still hounding at you because you are still hanging on to stuff," Tedder said. "You can't do anything until you have that one piece of paper that shows my husband is deceased."

Death certificates are a common legal document needed for several affairs after death, including closing bank accounts, turning off utilities, life insurance claims, veterans benefits and cremation.

Often funeral homes generate the certificate, filling out parts of the form before sending it off to a doctor, coroner or other health care professional for completion. Then, the person certifying the death certificate completes the rest of the form before sending it back to the funeral home.

But while the process of completing a death certificate can take as little as five minutes, the process of actually finding someone to sign it or send it back can take weeks.

In the cases of health care workers, it has to be the person who cared for the patient or the local coroner that signs the certificates. Something that is easier said than done, especially during a pandemic.

Charles Hardy Jr., vice president of Hardy Funeral Home in Little Rock, said it can take over a month to get a death certificate.

"It's pretty bad right now, we're having to wait," Hardy said. "We're not getting them signed on time."

'RIGHT AT CAPACITY'

The bureaucracy of death can mean weeks in delay for families wanting closure.

While people can be buried without a signed death certificate, cremation requires the document to be signed. In the pandemic, delays in death certificates have created logistical challenges for some funeral homes as bodies awaiting cremation are refrigerated in coolers.

With an unprecedented amount of business and increased backlogs preventing him from cremating the deceased, Jeff Smith said his chain of Central Arkansas funeral homes have come close to reaching capacity during times of the pandemic.

"We're busy, we're real busy and we've had had moments where we're right at capacity," said Smith, owner of Smith Family Funeral Homes said. "And capacity being levels that we didn't think we could handle, but we handled it."

Smith said his funeral homes have had to increase their storage capacity, building shelves and tables to hold more bodies.

Smith said increased deaths, especially in December and January when covid-19 was at its worst in Arkansas, put pressure on his funeral homes. In January, his funeral homes had 35% more business than the same time last year, Smith said.

"It's not that we can't serve the families. We can, we can meet with the families -- it's the bodies," Smith said. "Because we can't get the bodies out the door, always fast enough and you only have so much refrigerated space and only so many cots and so many tables."

Chuck Dearman, co-owner of Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home in Monticello, said in December and January his funeral home has about twice the business it typically does during those months.

"I'm a fourth-generation funeral home owner here in Monticello at Stephenson-Dearman and, you know, in my lifetime, I'm 60, I've never experienced anything like this before," Dearman said. "So it's uncharted waters for us as funeral directors and funeral homes to accommodate this, you know, this type of volume."

For some of the busiest months of the pandemic, half of Dearman's six-member staff missed work recovering from covid while the home served an unprecedented number of customers.

Both Dearman and Smith said they have hired part-time employees to help with the increased business during the pandemic, but some jobs are hard to staff with part-time help, such as embalming, because they require special training and licenses.

"Obviously funeral homes aren't staffed for pandemic situations like this and it's extremely difficult on our staff," Dearman said.

DEATH AND BUREAUCRACY

Completing a death certificate should not take weeks, at least according to a 2019 Arkansas law stating a death certificate must be returned to the funeral home within three business days.

While doctors, coroners and other health care professionals who have experience completing death certificates said the process is easy and straightforward, the logistics of doing so often aren't.

Sometimes a death certificate can get lost in a bureaucratic backlog; sometimes doctors and coroners are more familiar with using pen and paper rather than using the state's electronic filing system for death certificates called ERAVE, those familiar with the matter said.

Chad Gallagher, executive director of the Arkansas Funeral Directors Association, said he is pressing the Arkansas Legislature to remove loopholes that allow health care professionals from quickly returning death certificates.

"What we're hoping is that covid has accentuated, one, the need to pressure off of storage for the deceased until they can be cremated or buried and that covid has also emphasized the importance of electronic transactions when there is something like a pandemic that limits physical interaction and requires social distancing," Gallagher said.

The law allows exceptions if the person signing the certificate doesn't have access to reliable internet, has not been trained to sign the records electronically, signs fewer than five medical certifications a month or "shows other good cause for a waiver."

It is the exceptions allowing people to opt-out of filing death certificates electronically combined with the increased number of deaths during the pandemic causing the increased delays, funeral directors said.

"Covid has ramped this up to a whole new level because with covid you actually can't go into the hospital to get your death certificate signed," Gallagher said.

Doctors and coroners aren't pushing back against filing death certificates electronically. The explanation for the delay in death certificates is chalked up to a backlog from more death during the pandemic and late adapters to new technology, funeral home directors and those in health care said.

"It's a fairly efficient system, but it does give a lot of push back," said Dr. Nikhil Meena, a pulmonologist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Funeral home directors said some coroners are also slow to sign death certificates. Kevin Cleghorn, the Saline County coroner and president of the Arkansas Coroners Association, said coroners do file death certificates online.

Shirley Louie, a state registrar for the Arkansas Department of Health, said the vast majority of death certificates are signed electronically, but she acknowledged there is a backlog to get death certificates signed and sent back to funeral homes.

"There are a certain number of users that don't like the system, like any other electronic system," Louie said of ERAVE. "They either don't like it, or they don't use it often enough to remember how to use it -- it's not an easy system."

While Louie said the vast majority of those completing death certificates are doing it with ERAVE, funeral home directors said that didn't seem to be the case.

Data from one Arkansas funeral home shows 34 out of 86 death certificates it requested on behalf of customers in January were delayed.

Some of the delayed death certificates were paper ones, some were signed over ERAVE.

Other funeral home directors said doctors who are on rotations at hospitals are part of the reason it can take weeks to get a death certificate. If a patient dies at the end of a doctor's rotation, the doctor may not get to the death certificate until returning days or weeks later.

But with ERAVE a doctor can sign the death certificate anywhere with an internet connection.

"We're all holding a mini-computer in our hand and talking on it," Ladonna Smith, a funeral director at Davis-Smith Funeral Home in Hot Springs and Glenwood. "If you have an electronic device and you have the credentials to get signed up on the ERAVE, you can sign out a death certificate anywhere, any time."