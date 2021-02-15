Sections
Hogs ranked in AP poll for 1st time in 3 years

by Scottie Bordelon | Today at 11:20 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is shown during a game against Texas-Arlington on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

Following a pair of road wins last week, Arkansas' men's basketball team finds itself in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Razorbacks came in at No. 24 in the poll, which was released Monday. It is the first time Arkansas has been ranked in the AP poll since it was No. 22 on Jan. 1, 2018.

The Razorbacks snapped an eight-game losing streak to Kentucky last week with an 81-80 win at Rupp Arena. They then earned their first road win over an AP top 10 team since 2006 on Saturday against No. 10 Missouri.

Other SEC teams in this week's AP poll are Alabama (8), Tennessee (19) and Missouri (20). Florida, which is scheduled to face Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday, received 17 votes this week and LSU 16.

The Razorbacks have won six of their last seven games overall and six in a row in SEC play. Arkansas is in a tie for second place in the league with LSU at 8-4.

