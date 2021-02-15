Happy birthday Feb. 15: You'll do astounding amounts of good because you stop chasing good's enemy: "perfect." This single change will be responsible for increasing your income by thousands and doubling up on your productivity levels, too. A simple mutual goal begins an exciting relationship journey.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take whatever effort you planned to put in and times it by 10. That's about what you deliver on the regular, because when it comes to the things you care about, going overboard seems like the most natural thing to do in the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): At the lower levels, there are penalties for going against the rules. It's confusing to you, though, because it does seem that at the higher levels, the rules change entirely, if there are any at all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What to do with one another is not a logistical problem but a relational one. However, the right timing and atmosphere will be conducive to an easy feeling and good communication, both of which will contribute greatly to success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Commitments aren't made out of laziness, but bad habits are. Pleasure and inaction are easily repeated until the pattern becomes a rut. You'll decide to repeat the more difficult thing, and it's a commitment that will stick.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The amount of time and energy that go into asserting your control over an uncertain area of life is silly. There's no guarantee that if you succeed, you'll be secure. You can add hours to your life by simply accepting the uncertainty.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The problem can be solved quite simply, by cutting out that which is unnecessary. The simplicity and lightness of working without all the bells and whistles is not only effective; it's so pleasurable it may become the new standard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The pursuit of knowledge is beneficial in that you'll learn a ton of information, but it can also be an avoidance tactic because it's less scary to read than it is to actually get in there and experience the thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're focused on seeing a transaction start well and end well. This means prep work, showing up early, staying late, a wrap-up, and a reflection to understand what worked and what didn't and plan the next approach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You do the correct thing, do the fun thing, add the extra charm, put your spin on it ... because you never do know when you're doing something that the other person will remember far into the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Talk to friends about what you're afraid of. When you share your fear with someone who gets it, you go a long way toward relieving the sort of pressure that tends to blow fears out of proportion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You take responsibility for what happens to you, not because it's all directly in your control — much of it isn't — but because it helps you to see where your points of leverage and control are so you can seize them when you can.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your mind will churn out rationalizations to keep you impeccable, but you recognize that it's a trick. No one is impeccable, and it's human nature to avoid the vulnerability that comes from being wrong.

ARIES MOON PRESIDES

The warrior Aries moon presides over the celebration of Washington's Birthday (observed). The day popularly thought of as "Presidents Day" honors the February birthdays of two beloved commanders in chief who led in the battle for the unity and sovereignty of the United States of America. Born on each side of the solar change, Abraham Lincoln was an Aquarius and George Washington a Pisces.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "Would you shed a light on my lost soul in love? I have an ex (born May 17, 1977) who is married. I am still in touch with him and have such feelings for him that I can't sleep. I fell in love with another Taurus (May 15, 1976), who is so cool that he's cold sometimes. Since he denies me, I broke up with him to find somebody who wouldn't take me for granted. But my ex-husband, with his unhappy marriage and kid, is still there ... what should I do?"

A: Fascinating that you include both of your love interests' birthdays and forget to include your own. My first intuition is that it's obviously time to try dating someone who is not a Taurus. These men are so sensual and grounded that it's easy to project all of your need for security onto them. You feel as though if they would only love you, everything would be OK.

Though Taurus men can be very loving, they need space — lots of space. On second thought, my advice is to stop dating (and hoping and pining and wishing) and to instead explore other interests you have control over, curiosities that will grow on you in a way that will eventually fill in the heart void causing you to seek so much security outside yourself. What interest would you pursue if there were no other choice but to put yourself first?

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Matt Groening created "The Simpsons," the longest-running prime-time scripted television series. His follow-ups, "Futurama" and "Disenchantment," establish animated worlds of the future and the past. A constant remains through all the Aquarian artist's work: An understanding of human nature brings people together in laughter. Groening was born under a Cancer moon, with Mercury in empathetic and intuitive Pisces.