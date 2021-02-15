Housing disbursement faulted

The state agency charged with dispersing certain funds and tax credits to develop low-income housing is doling out that money based on economic growth rather than need, according to a recently filed federal complaint.

The complaint alleges that over the past three years, two measures the Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) uses to award HOME funds and Section 42 low-income housing tax credits have resulted in disproportionate benefit to Northwest and Central Arkansas at the expense of other regions.

"In recent years, ADFA has transformed the purpose of these subsidies (to provide access to affordable housing to all eligible persons regardless of race, employment status, or physical location)" into a program "whose purpose is the creation of housing stock in select areas of Arkansas to meet the economic growth or potential for economic growth in the state," the complaint filed by housing attorney Dustin Duke says.

"The result of this transformation is the denial of equitable availability of affordable housing to the most vulnerable Arkansans -- minorities with the lowest incomes in the state."

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program awards dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to jurisdictions for housing projects and community development. The Section 42 tax credits are given to investors who build affordable housing.

No state in the country has enough housing that's affordable to people with low incomes, studies have shown. Housing is considered "affordable" if a household spends one-third or less of its monthly income on rent or mortgage payments.

Duke, an attorney at Arkansas Law Partners, filed the complaint last month with the federal Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration on behalf of "a group of Arkansans interested in low-income housing," whom he declined to name in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/215home/]

"Three years ago, they [the state agency] changed up the way their point system works," Duke said. "They added point criteria for areas that actually skew heavily towards more urban areas and more economically advanced areas of the state."

Bryan Scoggins, the Arkansas Development Finance Authority president, disagreed with the underlying premise of the complaint. He added that because the changes to the system happened before he was agency president, he doesn't know exactly why they occurred.

"In my opinion, ADFA's goal in these programs is to have the most positive impact that we can have" on all prospective tenants who might "benefit from the facilities that are financed from these programs," he said in an interview last week with the newspaper.

He said the agency considers economic growth when awarding credits and grants, but it's not the primary focus. The agency also considers geographic factors, housing market needs and project financing sources, among other measures.

The federal government mandates that agencies distributing the funds consider certain factors to achieve the goal of providing affordable housing. While those factors don't include economic growth, Scoggins said the guidelines provide flexibility.

"The goal is to have the impact on those [low-income] tenants," he said.

The agency develops a new plan for fund distribution annually.

About three years ago, it added the area opportunity index and rental rate impact. These two measures are specified in the complaint as the two that caused the disparity in fund distribution.

Area opportunity index examines economic growth. Rental rate impact rewards developers who offer lower rental rates than other rents in the area.

"The rental rate impact, of course, is one that attempts to achieve that goal of having that positive impact because it awards projects to those that are charging less rent under a typical low income housing project," Scoggins said.

But Duke said that actually serves to further advantage areas with more economic growth. Those areas tend to have a wider range of rental rates, meaning it's easier to offer lower rates.

An analysis included in the complaint shows that over the past three years, the 3rd Congressional District in Northwest Arkansas has received almost 46% of the Section 42 tax credits and 49% of HOME funds from the state agency.

The 2nd Congressional District in Central Arkansas was awarded 22% of HOME funds and about 28% of Section 42 tax credits.

"What's happening is folks who need housing the most are having less and less opportunities," Duke said. He added that the Delta, south Arkansas and the northeast part of the state have high rates of poverty and need affordable housing.

A spokesman for the inspector general's office didn't return multiple calls or emails requesting comment by Friday evening.

Scoggins emphasized that the state agency reworks its plan annually, and said that before it added the area opportunity index and rental rate impact, the regions favored "may have swung back the other way."

This year's plan, approved in December by the agency's board, changed the "threshold requirement" for the rental rate impact, added a per-unit cost cap for some low income housing tax credit projects, and lowered the limit on the developer's fee, among other changes.