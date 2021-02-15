Lawmakers push inquiry of Capitol riot

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., arrives at the start of the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (Pool via AP / Stefani Reynolds )

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers fresh off the impeachment acquittal of former President Donald Trump are issuing growing calls for a bipartisan commission to investigate the administrative and law enforcement failures that led to the mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 and recommend changes to prevent another siege.

Lawmakers in both parties have called for a commission modeled on the bipartisan panel established after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., one of the impeachment managers for last week's trial, described it on ABC's "This Week" as "an impartial commission, not guided by politics, filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction."

President George W. Bush signed a law establishing the 9/11 Commission in 2002, mandated to investigate what caused the attack and what might have stopped it, and to outline how to prevent a similar attack. After a 20-month investigation, the commission offered three dozen recommendations for how to reshape intelligence coordination and congressional oversight.

"There should be a complete investigation about what happened," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump. "What was known, who knew it and when they knew, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again."

Cassidy said on "This Week" he was "attempting to hold President Trump accountable," and added that as Americans hear all the facts, "more folks will move to where I was." He was censured by his state's party after the vote, which was 57-43 to convict but 10 votes short of the two-thirds required.

The Republicans who joined Cassidy in voting to convict were Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

A close Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on "Fox News Sunday" he looked forward to campaigning with Trump in the 2022 election, but acknowledged that Trump had some culpability for the siege at the Capitol that killed five people, including a police officer, and disrupted lawmakers' certification of Democrat Joe Biden's White House victory.

"His behavior after the election was over the top," Graham said. "We need a 9/11 commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again."

In the House, rank-and-file lawmakers in both parties have introduced legislation that would establish a commission, with some Democrats proposing a broader examination of the federal government's response to domestic terrorism and violent extremism.

"We will have an after-action review," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters last month. "There will be a commission." She has since been briefed repeatedly by retired Gen. Russel Honore, who has been tapped to examine security on Capitol Hill, which remains surrounded by fences lined with razor wire and under the watch of National Guard troops.

"In the near future, Congress needs to smartly transition to a more sustainable security presence," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in late January. "Keeping the Capitol safe cannot and will not require huge numbers of uniformed troops and vast systems of emergency fencing to remain in place forever."

Democrats, who abruptly dropped what had been a successful demand for witnesses during the final day of the trial Saturday, framed a possible commission Sunday as a way to not only understand the failures that had led to the breach of the Capitol but also to underscore Trump's role in the events.

"There's still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said on "This Week," adding that a commission would "make sure that we secure the Capitol going forward and lay bare the record of just how responsible" Trump was for the attack.

Before the impeachment proceedings, there had been discussion of a bipartisan censure resolution in lieu of a trial. But lawmakers quickly abandoned the idea as the trial moved forward, in part because Democrats had demanded stronger language than what Republicans were comfortable with. Asked about the chances for a resolution intended to keep Trump from running for office again, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said, "I don't think that'll go anywhere."

"Every senator has had the opportunity to express his or her views," said Collins, who had been involved in the discussions.

Pelosi, speaking at a news conference Saturday, declared such a resolution to be "a slap in the face of the Constitution."

"We censure people for using stationery for the wrong purpose," she said. "We don't censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol."

REPUBLICANS AT ODDS

Meanwhile, Republicans who supported the impeachment conviction of Trump began a counteroffensive Sunday against the threats thrown at them by Trump's defenders.

At the same time, Trump's loyalists, led by Graham, kept up the pressure, warning that any dissent would prompt a revolt from the right that would result in the election of more pro-Trump candidates, including the former president's relatives.

Murkowski sent out a tweet against the former president after Republicans from the party's Trump wing promised to unseat her in 2022.

"President Trump was not concerned about the Vice President; he was not concerned about members of Congress; he was not concerned about the Capitol Police," she wrote in a statement on Twitter. "He was concerned about his election and retaining power."

She added, "If months of lies, organizing a rally of supporters in an effort to thwart the work of Congress, encouraging a crowd to march on the Capitol, and then taking no meaningful action to stop the violence once it began is not worthy of impeachment, conviction, and disqualification from holding office in the United States, I cannot imagine what is."

Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a moderate Republican, defended the GOP senators who voted for conviction.

"I think there were a lot more people who didn't have the courage to vote that way," Hogan told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "But you're right, there weren't enough people willing to stand up."

He said it reminded him of how his father, former Rep. Lawrence Hogan Sr. of Maryland, was the only Republican in the House to recommend all three articles of impeachment against former President Richard Nixon -- a decision that he felt cost him future elections.

Two of the Republicans who stood up to Trump, Toomey and Burr, are not seeking reelection. The others, including Murkowski and Romney, have strong support in their states.

But Graham warned the seven Republicans that their defiance would have consequences, predicting that Trump's daughter-in-law now enjoyed front-runner status in the race to succeed Burr in two years.

"My friend Richard Burr just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs," he said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

WORLD REACTION

Commentators from around the world were quick to react to the news of Trump's acquittal, with many saying it had shaken their faith in an already weakened U.S. democracy.

"Donald Trump's acquittal confirms the profound division of the Republican Party," read a headline Sunday in Le Monde, a French daily newspaper.

An editorial in The Sydney Morning Herald of Australia called the outcome a "demoralizing blow to the ideals of democracy, justice and accountability" that "will stand for generations as an appalling instance of Republican Party cowardice."

The editorial said that if Trump continued to dominate the thinking of the GOP, then "those who seek to defend democracy will need to remain vigilant."

The uncertain future of the U.S. political system was a recurring topic for international observers.

The acquittal was "an unprecedented failure of American democracy" and "a triumph of madness," said Roland Nelles, a Washington correspondent for the German outlet Der Spiegel, adding that Republican senators had left open the door for a comeback by Trump in 2024.

"The U.S. remains in a precarious situation," Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, wrote in The Global Times, a newspaper controlled by the Communist Party of China.

"The minds of ordinary Americans and even the American political elites are in a state of flux regarding how to define 'I am American,'" he added. "This also shows that the ongoing cultural wars, identity struggles, and overall social division in the U.S. will continue to deepen and cannot be alleviated."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane, Glenn Thrush, Lucy Tompkins, Isabella Kwai and Austin Ramzy of The New York Times; and by Hope Yen, Alexandra Jaffe, Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Alan Fram of The Associated Press.