Little Rock man robbed, shot 4 times, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man is in stable condition after being robbed and shot four times Saturday evening, police said.

Police responded to 1908 S. Pulaski St. around 7:50 p.m. Saturday for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report.

Upon arrival, officers found Cornelius Brown, 51, lying between two houses, the report states.

Brown told officers he was robbed and shot twice in the abdomen and the individual then ran westbound between the houses, according to police.

He told officers the suspect was with someone that was known to him, but provided no further information, according to the report.

Brown was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he was immediately brought into surgery, the report states. Doctors told police Brown had two gunshot wounds in the chest and two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to the report. He was listed in serious, but stable condition.