Man, 22, killed in Fort Smith shooting, police say

A 22-year-old man died Sunday night after he was fatally shot in Fort Smith, police said.

Jeremiah Allen was pronounced dead during transport to an area hospital, according to a news release by Fort Smith police spokesman Aric Mitchell. Detectives were called to the hospital, which was unnamed in the release, at about 8 p.m., Mitchell said.

Neither suspects nor arrests were mentioned in the release, though police described the shooting as “isolated” and said it posed “no immediate threat to the public.”

The investigation is ongoing.