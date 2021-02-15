Much of U.S. knocked cold by snow, ice

The mass vaccination clinic put on by Medical Center Hospital and the City of Odessa at Ratliff Stadium is seen covered in snow and ice Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

DALLAS -- Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas' Gulf Coast.

"Typically, we just don't have quite this much cold air in place that far south," said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

The storm has prompted officials in Houston, where temperatures were in the 70s Fahrenheit last week, to advise residents to prepare for power failures and hazardous roads that could be similar to those experienced in the wake of a Category 5 hurricane. Temperatures dropped to below freezing by Sunday night.

He said significant ice and up to 12 inches of snow were expected across parts of the southern Plains on Sunday and into today, with the most snowfall expected near the Oklahoma-Texas border.

The Dallas area had a covering of snow by Sunday morning, with flakes still falling, and as much as 6 inches was forecast. Chenard said sleet and freezing rain could hit further south.

"We're looking at potentially over a quarter inch of freezing rain, and that will cause significant impact," Chenard said. "We may even see some freezing rain get as far as New Orleans by early Monday."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued a disaster declaration for all of the state's 254 counties, warned on Saturday: "All of Texas is facing an extremely dangerous winter storm."

Abbott, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies with tasks such as rescuing stranded drivers.

In a statement Sunday night, President Joe Biden also declared an emergency in Texas and ordered federal assistance to aid state and local response efforts. The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance, equipment and resources to those affected by the storm.

The weather was affecting operations at airports across the area, with more than 700 flights canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and at Dallas Love Field most of the flights for Southwest Airlines, the airport's main carrier, were canceled.

American Airlines said about 345 of their flights were canceled at DFW Airport, its hub, on Sunday. The airline said the storm was also affecting their flights across the region, with operations reduced and canceled at airports across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that the forecast through early Tuesday calls for 8 to 12 inches of snow in central Oklahoma, and 4 to 8 inches in an area extending from eastern Texas to the Ohio Valley in the Northeast.

In Memphis, snow had started falling, and while main roads were still passable, lines were forming at grocery stores as people rushed to stock up.

In Mississippi, sleet in Jackson and other central parts of the state left roads and bridges slick. Bill Parker, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Jackson, said up to three-quarters of an inch of ice could accumulate in central Mississippi, bringing the possibility of power failures or falling tree limbs.

Parts of Kentucky and West Virginia still recovering from an ice storm last week are expected to get up to a quarter-inch of ice or up to 8 inches of snow by Tuesday.

NORTHWEST SLAMMED

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, tens of thousands of people were without power after a winter storm blanketed the region with ice and snow and made travel treacherous.

The greater Portland, Ore., area was the hardest hit, with more than 200,000 people still without power Sunday. Authorities said it could be a day or more before electricity is fully restored, and forecasters warned of more hazardous weather through today.

With a number of transmission lines and substations knocked out of service and ice and wind still threatening to bring down tree limbs, some people could experience multiple failures or prolonged failures, said Steve Corson, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas & Electric.

The utility had over 250,000 customers without power on Saturday.

The extreme conditions, loss of power and transportation problems prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency for the greater metro area Saturday.

Another Pacific storm system was expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Inter-mountain West through tonight.

Information for this article was contributed by Gillian Flaccus, Rebecca Boone, Julie Walker, John Raby, Adrian Sainz, Emily Wagster Pettus and Colleen Slevin of The Associated Press.

Ice clings to the spines of a prickly pear cactus Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

A pair of bulls roam a field as they graze with the rest of their herd Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)