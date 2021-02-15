Bobsleigh pilot Kaillie Humphries of the United States celebrates on the podium after taking first place in the women's monobob race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, Sunday, Feb.14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

BOBSLED

More gold for Humphries

Kaillie Humphries wasn't sure if she would get a chance to race this season. She ended up on top of the world -- twice. Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women's monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favorite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events -- now with monobob included -- awaiting women's bobsledders at next winter's Beijing Games for the first time. It was her fifth world championship, and her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If Humphries -- a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home -- is going to race for the U.S. in next winter's Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months. Humphries' final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds -- a half-second better than anyone else. Germany and Canada took the next six spots behind Humphries, with the Germans grabbing silver and bronze. Stephanie Schneider, the leader after Saturday's first two heats, finished second in 4:00.12. Laura Nolte was third in 4:00.42. Mariama Jamanka was fourth for Germany, followed by Canada's Cynthia Appiah, Germany's Kim Kalicki and Canada's Melissa Lotholz.

SPEED SKATING

Swede sets world record

Nils van der Poel of Sweden set a world record in the 10,000 meters on Sunday to win his second title at the world single distances speedskating championships at the Thialf Oval in Heerenveen, Netherlands. Van der Poel's winning time of 12:32.95 shaved nearly a second off the record set a year ago by Graeme Fish of Canada at the Utah Olympic Oval. "Eat fish for dinner!" a beaming Van der Poel yelled into a camera after his victory. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands, the 2014 Olympic 10,000-meter champion, was second while nearly 13 seconds behind the dominant Van der Poel. The victory came after Van der Poel won the 5,000 on Thursday, beating pre-race favorite Patrick Roest.

BASKETBALL

Memphis coach retires

Memphis women's Coach Melissa McFerrin is retiring effective immediately. The school's Athletic Director Laird Veatch announced McFerrin's retirement Sunday. McFerrin has a 193-199 record in her 13th season at Memphis, the third most wins in school history. Her overall record is 243-269 in 17 seasons. Memphis is 4-10 overall and 2-7 in the American Athletic Conference this season. Associate head coach Michelle Savage will become interim head coach, the statement said. A search for a permanent coach will be done after the end of the season.

James warned for flopping

LeBron James was warned Saturday for violating the NBA's anti-flopping rule after a play in which the superstar fell dramatically with little or no contact. The league also warned teammate Kyle Kuzma for flopping in the same game, the Los Angeles Lakers' 115-105 victory over Memphis on Friday. James was between two Memphis players when teammate Anthony Davis took a shot from the other side of the court. James fell backward and threw his arms into the air, and a foul was called as the Grizzles players looked on. Kuzma was defending against Dillon Brooks when he spun all the way around and tumbled across the baseline. After a first-time warning, a player is fined $5,000 for a second offense.

SKIING

Austrian earns downhill title

A feat previously achieved only by two legends of men's Alpine skiing was matched by Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr at the world championships on Sunday. Kriechmayr added downhill gold to the super-G title he won three days ago to complete the so-called speed double. Fellow Austrian Hermann Maier had done the same in 1999, and American standout Bode Miller did it six years later. The race against the backdrop of snow-covered peaks in the Italian Dolomites lived up to its billing as one of the most eye-catching downhills of the season, with spectacular crashes, faltering favorites, a surprise medalist and the smallest possible winning margin. Kriechmayr edged Andreas Sander of Germany to the gold by one-hundredth of a second, with 2017 world champion Beat Feuz finishing 0.18 behind for the bronze. Sander earned the German team its third silver medal at these worlds, after second-place finishes for Romed Baumann in super-G and Kira Weidle in women's downhill.

BASEBALL

Mets sign two pitchers

The New York Mets have signed left-hander Mike Montgomery and righty Tommy Hunter to minor-league contracts, adding a couple of veterans to the staff at the start of spring training. The Mets made the announcement Sunday and said both pitchers have been invited to big-league camp. The 34-year-old Hunter went 0-1 with 1 save and a 4.01 ERA in 24 games for Philadelphia last season. He also has played for Texas, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Tampa Bay. Hunter is 56-45 with 22 saves and 4.08 ERA in 472 games during a 13-year career. The 31-year-old Montgomery pitched three games for Kansas City last year, giving up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Used in a variety of roles, he is 23-34 with 3 saves and a 3.84 ERA in 183 games over six seasons with Seattle, the Cubs and Kansas City.

Paxton returns to Mariners

Left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury-filled second season with the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old left-hander and the Mariners agreed Saturday to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-18, striking out 617 and walking 168 in 582 1/3 innings. He was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 for a top prospect, left-hander Justus Sheffield, along with outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and right-hander Erik Swanson.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Usman retains title

Kamaru Usman stopped Gilbert Burns with punches 34 seconds into the third round at UFC 258 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, retaining his welterweight title with his 13th consecutive UFC victory. Usman (18-1) defended his title for the third time and broke Georges St. Pierre's UFC record for consecutive welterweight victories with another resourceful, clever performance that ended with a fierce display of power to stop Burns (19-4), his former teammate and sparring partner. After Usman got dropped in the first round, he recovered impressively to control the second. He ended the fight with style in the third, putting Burns flat on his back with a perfectly placed right hand just 25 seconds into the round. Usman pounced and landed another strike that bounced Burns' head off the canvas. He continued to pound the challenger on the ground until referee Herb Dean stepped in. Mexican flyweight Alexa Grasso beat young contender Maycee Barber by unanimous decision in the co-main event of the UFC's first pay-per-view show since it returned from Fight Island to the Apex gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas.

