OPINION | OLD NEWS: Saving the people from themselves, one ad at a time

Colorized for clarity, this is an excerpt from the Little Rock Railway & Electric Co. full page ad of Feb. 16, 1921.

This week Old News doesn’t have anything cool enough to top what we learned about Feb. 8 — self-righteous ministers — so you know what? I’m not even going to try. Let’s talk about bossy advertising.

Not today’s bossy advertising (“The more you know …”) but some high-minded and purportedly groundbreaking bossiness that appeared in Little Rock newspapers 100 years ago.

Beginning in 1916, “Safety First” was the motto of an ad campaign with chatty new messages every day that hectored the public about unsafe use of streetcars and streets.

After four years of admonitions, the Little Rock Railway & Electric Co. asked newspaper readers what they thought of the dailiness of the safety suggestions. Readers filled in the blanks of a form, cut it out of the paper and mailed it in. The results — all positive in the superlative — appeared Feb. 16, 1921, as one element of a full page in which the streetcar company congratulated itself up and down the columns.

It looked newsy, but we know it was an ad because the identical page appeared in the Arkansas Gazette and Arkansas Democrat. The ad revealed that:

“It is not generally known, but it is a fact, that this company was the pioneer in this kind of daily advertising.”

“Nowhere in America,” the ad stated, had a public utility corporation bought — at great expense — daily ads directly addressing the “great army of newspaper readers.”

“Still less did any public utility corporation contemplate embarking on an advertising campaign, not to sell its product, but for the good of the public, to save human lives and limbs by keeping before the people every day the need for care and caution in walking or driving in the public streets.”

Photos of the transit company’s safety committee — a wreath of faces — graced the center of the page, with the largest mug in the middle belonging to Thomas A. Wright, publicity manager. One sees as one reads the accompanying text that Wright wrote the page. Also, he appears to have written all those daily ads.

From the Feb. 16, 1921, Arkansas Democrat.

Around him are W.W. Richards, motorman, transportation department; Elmer Schoggan, assistant attorney, law department; C.C. Fisher, power house; W.R. Howland, conductor, transportation department; J.E. Pugh, meter installation department; George A. Elrod, mechanical department.

Unseen, to his credit, is D.H. Cantrell, president of the company. But he does not go unsung: The text explains it was Cantrell who persuaded the owners of the company to invest in this pioneering public-education campaign when they did not want to:

“They were inclined to regard it as a useless expenditure. … It was argued that advertising could not increase the volume of business and no other good reason for daily advertising was thought of.”

Cantrell, though, persisted until the owners agreed that lives and limbs were worth saving. They agreed to try the experiment for one year. The ads proved so popular that before the end of 1916, “other companies had adopted advertising along the same lines, not daily in all cases, but sporadically.”

These “spasmodic,” imitator ads were merely OK:

“They were good advertisements, striking ones, illustrated with cuts showing the causes of accidents, such as careless pedestrians walking behind cars and being run down by vehicles coming in the opposite direction; boys stealing rides, ‘catching on’ as they call it; women getting off cars the wrong way; careless and reckless drivers cutting corners or speeding on the public streets.”

But they were not daily ads.

Those “causes” also were topics for the Little Rock Railway & Electric Co. ads, which dutifully impressed upon the great army of readers all the causes of streetcar accidents — which did not ever include tipsy streetcar drivers or the owners of the company.

Here’s a sample, from Nov. 29, 1916 (“wheel” here means bicycle):

“Yesterday at Prospect and Berry, Pulaski Heights, a boy on a wheel was holding to an inbound car with his hand on the left side of the car, where the conductor should not see him. There is a sharp curve there and an outbound car was coming … the outbound car got by the boy, but the rear part of the car struck the wheel and knocked the boy off. The boy, luckily unhurt, got away before his name could be learned. ...

“Why do not boys take warning from the fate of others and heed these frequent admonitions not to do dangerous things?”

Before undertaking his duties as publicity manager for the Railway & Electric Co.’s Safety Committee, Wright had written general “Safety First” suggestions for the company’s Sunday publication “Facts and Fancies.” In his full-page ad, he described those earlier topics as “covering not alone street dangers, but those arising from the use of firearms, playing with fire, walking on railroad tracks, swimming in the river or deep ponds, especially when not accompanied by older persons, and every other kind of danger involving personal injury or death.”

The ambition of his daily ads, he wrote, was “to proceed on the ‘line upon line, precept upon precept’ plan — to hammer away day after day on causes of accidents, the possibilities of accident, descriptions of actual accidents with remarks on how such accidents could have been prevented; the giving of accident statistics from time to time; reiteration of the traffic rules so frequently that ignorance of them would be inexcusable; the decisions of the Supreme Court on questions of right of way; warnings to children not to play on the streets; not to skate on streets; not to get on or off cars in motion; suggestions to parents and teachers to warn children of the dangers of the streets at frequent intervals so as to thoroughly impress them with the need of caution.”

Patient Reader, the little ads — I’ve read hundreds of them — come across today as a delightful combination of smugness, horror and earnest concern. But before we enjoy ourselves making fun or dismiss them as quaint, we might recall that the situation on city streets two decades into the 20th century was no joke. “Carnage” overstates the general run of affairs, and yet it does sum up what happened when people, horses, motor cars and/or streetcars collided — which they did.

Traffic controls were experimental; Little Rock had only tried out its first crosswalks in 1916; and there had not yet been two decades of dire warnings pounded into childish heads.

According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, in 1920, nationwide, there were 13.25 traffic fatalities for every 10,000 registered vehicles. Compare this to 2018, when the fatality rate was 1.42. My own grandfather, a healthy small-businessman with four children to support, was hit and dragged by a drunken driver in 1925 in Rhode Island after he stepped down from a streetcar.

“Carnage” was exactly the right word in his case.

Safety First, y’all.

