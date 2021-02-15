Refreshed Wolverines return from layoff, bounce Badgers

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. -- Michigan needed only 20 minutes or so to shake off the rust from a three-week layoff.

Isaiah Livers scored 20 points, Hunter Dickinson had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and the third-ranked Wolverines rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59 on Sunday.

The Wolverines (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) hadn't played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22. Michigan announced the next day it was pausing all athletic activities after several people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a covid-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

"I was outside, I was doing jump-rope, I was doing everything necessary to stay in shape," Livers said. "A lot of other guys were, too. We all had a program. We all stayed true to it, and obviously (you saw) the outcome. We're getting back in our rhythm, back in that Michigan basketball rhythm."

That was apparent down the stretch.

After trailing most of the way, Michigan scored the game's final eight points. Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) collected just six points and one basket over the final 7:45.

"We're fit to play I think any kind of style -- a fast-paced game, a slow-paced game, a grind-it-out game, whatever," said Dickinson, who also had five blocks. "With our depth, I think we have the ability to do so much out there, win in so many different ways."

Dickinson made numerous big plays with the game on the line.

Michigan trailed 57-56 when he got the offensive rebound off a missed three-pointer from Eli Brooks and found Livers, who sank a three-pointer with 2:48 left. D'Mitrik Trice tied the game by hitting two free throws, but Michigan pulled ahead for good on Dickinson's putback with 1:46 remaining.

"I think the offensive rebounding, that was the backbreaker today," Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard said. "You can't give up those types of offensive rebounds at crucial times."

Trice scored 16 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Jonathan Davis had 11 for Wisconsin. Michigan's Franz Wagner had 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

Wisconsin led by as many as 14 in the first half and took a 39-27 lead into the locker room.

Wisconsin shot 53.8% overall and went 5 of 7 from three-point range in the opening half against a Michigan team that came in holding opponents to 37.4% shooting, third best in Division I. Ford led the way by scoring 11 points in the first 8 1/2 minutes.

But the Badgers shot 7 of 28 in the second half and missed their last 11 three-point attempts.

"What we did in the first half is what we wanted to do in the second half," Ford said. "But that's what they did to us. They put us on our heels, made us a bit uncomfortable on the offensive end and they were able to get comfortable on the offensive end themselves."

DRAKE 51,

NO. 22 LOYOLA-CHICAGO 50, OT

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, as Drake rallied to win despite a poor shooting performance.

Murphy's layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, in the defensive struggle between Missouri Valley Conference powers. Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.

Drake (20-2, 11-2) won despite shooting 33.3%. Loyola (18-4, 13-2) shot 35.1%.

Cameron Krutwig and Aher Uguak scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers.

Loyola held a 42-32 lead with 8 minutes remaining, but Drake gradually clawed back into contention.

Michigan's Eli Brooks tries to grab a rebound in front of Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice and Jonathan Davis go after a rebound against Michigan's Mike Smith during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis shoots over Michigan's Franz Wagner during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice drives past Michigan's Franz Wagner during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A cutout of Bucky, the Wisconsin mascot, holds a sign during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wisconsin and Michigan Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Michigan bench react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)