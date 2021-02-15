Royals, Naturals scrimmage in March postponed

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Fans watch Tuesday, May 9, 2017, during the Naturals' game against the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The scrimmage scheduled for March 29 between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Kansas City Royals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale has been postponed, according to a release from the Naturals.

The postponement is due to the covid-19 pandemic. No makeup date has been announced, but the release said the teams will look to reschedule for a future year.

Fans that purchased tickets will receive direct communication from the Naturals within the next 48 hours regarding information on all options.