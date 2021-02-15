Sebastian County deputies investigating fatal Sunday shooting

HACKETT -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that ended with a fatal shooting.

The body of a 34-year-old white man was found in his bed Sunday, according to Philip Pevehouse, the Sheriff's Office public information officer. The man's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of a home invasion and shots fired at a residence in the 300 block of Plum Street in Hackett about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Pevehouse said.

Witnesses reported an unidentified "tall white male wearing a hoodie" entered the home by kicking in the front door. The man confronted another man inside the residence before hitting him with a baseball bat. The suspect then went upstairs to a bedroom and fired five to six shots, killing another man, police said witnesses told them. The man left before deputies arrived.

A woman and three juveniles in the home were not injured, according to Pevehouse. The man hit with the bat required medical attention.

The suspect's identity is unknown, Pevehouse said.