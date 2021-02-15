BASKETBALL

ASU women's home game canceled

Arkansas State University announced Sunday that its women's basketball game against Louisiana-Monroe scheduled for today at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro has been canceled because of inclement weather.

The game will not be rescheduled.

ASU is scheduled to travel to Texas State for a two-game series Friday and Saturday. Both games are scheduled for 4 p.m. Central.

ASU-Texas State called off

The Arkansas State University men's basketball team's road game Tuesday at Texas State was canceled Sunday because of inclement weather.

The initial two-game series between the two teams at Texas State was originally scheduled for Jan. 8-9 in San Marcos, Texas, but one game was postponed because of covid-19 concerns in the Texas State program and the other contest was canceled.

ASU is set to host Texas State in a two-game series Friday and Saturday in Jonesboro. Friday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and Saturday's game is set to start at 4 p.m.

UAPB games moved to Wednesday

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's basketball doubleheader against Alcorn State, which was scheduled for today, has been moved to Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The women's game is scheduled to start at noon Wednesday and the men are set to tip off at 2:45 p.m.

GOLF

Arkansas women in 10th place

The University of Arkansas women's golf team is in 10th place after the first day Sunday at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla.

Arkansas fired a 4-over 292 as a team in the first round. South Carolina leads at 8 under, with Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of the Gamecocks on top of the individual leaderboard at 9 under.

Julia Gregg leads the Razorbacks after shooting a first-round 71 and is tied for 15th place.

Brooke Matthews had a 73 in the first round, good for a share of 32nd place.

Ela Anacona and Cory Lopez are tied for 40th after each shooting a 74.

Marina Escobar Domingo had a 78 and is tied for 76th.

TENNIS

UA men lose at Oklahoma State

The Arkansas men's tennis team lost to No. 15 Oklahoma State 4-3 on Sunday in Stillwater, Okla.

Alex Reco and Nico Rousset earned a doubles victory. Reco and Rousset each picked up a singles victory along with Enrique Paya.

Reco and Rousset defeated Dominik Kellovsky and Etienne Donnet 6-2 in doubles play.

Reco downed Kellovsky in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Rousset defeated Emile Hudd 6-2, 75. Paya beat Donnet 6-2, 6-3.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services