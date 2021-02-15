State's number of new covid cases falls to 320; testing lowest in over a month

The number of new daily covid-19 cases fell to 320 on Monday, continuing the downward trajectory of the past few days, but testing was at the lowest number seen in over a month.

The number of reported deaths from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, fell by three, to 10, bringing the cumulative deaths attributed to covid-19 to 5,275.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 in the state dropped by 27 to 642 -- the lowest number seen since Nov. 4. There were 244 covid-19 patients in ICUs, seven fewer than the previous day, and also the lowest number seen since Nov. 4.

The Health Department reported receiving results from a total 4,439 PCR and antigen tests of Arkansas that were conducted Sunday -- the lowest testing number seen since Jan. 4 when 4,912 tests were reported.

The numbers of Arkansans who were on ventilators increased by two to 111.

The number of cases that were considered active fell by 1,192, to 10,494, as almost 1,502 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases, 64, followed by Garland County with 23; Sebastian County with 21; Lonoke County with 19; and Benton County with 17.

Among prison and jail inmates, the Health Department’s count of cases rose by three.

