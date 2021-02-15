Unseeded Pegula earns berth into quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Jessica Pegula's first victory over a Top 10 opponent earned the 25-year-old American her first trip to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.
The 61st-ranked Pegula, whose parents own Buffalo's NFL and NHL franchises, held on to beat No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
Pegula is on quite a breakthrough run. She has won four matches at Melbourne Park over the past week -- including victories over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur -- after entering the hard-court tournament with a total of three wins at majors for her career.
Also significant for Pegula, who works with Venus Williams' former coach, David Witt: She came into the day with an 0-6 record against Top 10 women.
Jennifer Brady set up an all-American quarterfinal with Pegula.
The 22nd-seeded Brady made it to the round of eight at Melbourne Park for the first time by defeating No. 28 Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-1, 7-5 with the help of nine aces.
Brady went through two weeks of hard quarantine when she got to Australia last month because someone on her flight tested positive for covid-19 upon arrival. She was not allowed to leave her hotel room at all during that time.
Brady is from Pennsylvania and played college tennis at UCLA. She was a semifinalist at last year's U.S. Open.
Vekic's right knee was heavily taped by a trainer early in the second set, but she kept things close from there until 5-all. That's when a double-fault handed over a break at love to Brady, who then served out the victory.
In men's action, No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev got to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time by eliminating 192nd-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 in 1 1/2 hours. Medvedev, the 2019 U.S. Open runner-up, will play Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud next.
With the sky blue and the temperature in the low 70s, and no fans in the stands for the third day in a row because of a local covid-19 lockdown, Pegula dictated groundstroke exchanges from right along the baseline.
In the early going, she pushed around two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Svitolina -- who eliminated American teenager Coco Gauff in the second round -- and went up by a set and a break at 1-0 in the second.
Up until then, Pegula had not been broken.
But that's where Svitolina, everything slipping away, made a stand. She suddenly broke Pegula twice in a row, part of a four-game run that put Svitolina ahead 4-1 in the second on the way to forcing a third set.
As if flipping a switch, or remembering what worked so well earlier, Pegula returned to her more aggressive brand of hit-to-the-corners play and led 4-1. She did get broken to 4-3, but broke right back, then served out the most important victory of her career by grabbing the last four points after falling behind love-30.