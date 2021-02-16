Bill would let parents challenge classwork

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

A bill filed last week would put into Arkansas law a process for parents to challenge curriculums they feel are misleading, factually inaccurate or otherwise inappropriate.

House Bill 1464 would add a provision to state code allowing parents and guardians to appeal or express concerns to the principal, superintendent or school board about instructional materials and events and activities associated with classroom instruction.

The bill would leave to the principal, superintendent or school board the final determination on whether the challenged material would stay in the curriculum or be modified or removed.

Under state law, public district school boards approve the selection of curriculums and ensure they meet the state's standards.

The sponsors are the chairmen of the respective House and Senate education committees, Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, and Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View.

The legislation was filed Wednesday, one day after a House committee rejected a bill seeking to bar kindergarten-12th-grade public schools in Arkansas from teaching The 1619 Project Curriculum, a set of materials based on a New York Times project on the legacy of slavery.

House Bill 1231 failed to clear the House Education Committee on a voice vote last Tuesday.

Among the opponents were the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas State Teachers Association, which said specialists and local school boards already have processes for dealing with contested curriculum materials.

Cozart said Friday that HB1464 aims to prevent bills like HB1231 and House Bill 1218, which would allow for state funding to be restricted from going to schools with certain courses, events or activities that separate or promote social justice for particular groups of students, from "springing up again."

He added that the bill uses language from the Arkansas School Boards Association, which is in rules that schools use but is not codified in state law.

"If it passes, it will be a law and they can use it in the same way," Cozart said in a text message.

Dan Jordan, governmental relations director for the School Boards Association, said the bill was not part of the organization's legislative package but has its support.

"We support this bill in principle, as it provides for local control on the relevant issues," Jordan said in an email.

The Education Department also supports HB1464, spokeswoman Kim Mundell said Friday.

"We support the bill because it reinforces the right of parents to challenge objectionable instructional materials, and it affirms the role of the local school and administration to hear those challenges and find resolution," Mundell said in an email.

Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, the sponsor of HB1218 and HB1231, said last week he would not bring up HB1231 again and probably would pull down HB1218, instead filing a student-protection bill to allow parental examination of curriculum and provide an opt-in preference for parents.

Lowery said there is similarity between HB1464 and the bill he is planning, but his bill "would actually give power to a parent to withhold their child from certain types of classroom instruction," he said in a text message.

HB1464 has been assigned to the House Education Committee.