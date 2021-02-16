Ex-Titans to clash in Hogs vs. Gators

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jacksonville High School will be well represented when the No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks play Florida at 6 tonight in Walton Arena.

The starting lineups are expected to include two former Titans with Florida junior guard Tyree Appleby and University of Arkansas freshman guard Davonte Davis.

"I'm an Arkansas fan through and through, and have been for as long as I can remember," Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner said. "But for this Arkansas-Florida game, I don't care which team wins.

"I'm rooting for Tyree and Davonte. I want both of them to have great games. I want every shot they take, every decision they make to be the right one.

"Hopefully, Tyree and Davonte play well and stay healthy and contribute where they can to their teams. Then let the chips fall where they may."

Appleby will face the Razorbacks (16-5, 8-4 SEC) for the first time. He played his first two college seasons at Cleveland State. After averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 assists as a sophomore, he transferred to Florida and redshirted last season.

Joyner said that as hard as he tried to convince teams from Power 5 conferences to recruit Appleby out of high school, they wouldn't listen to him.

"We talked to schools in the SEC and the ACC and a lot of other places about Tyree, but everyone said he was just too small to play at the upper Division I level," Joyner said. "I kept telling them and telling them that they were making a mistake."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQC1-6GBF4E]

Appleby averaged 25.0 points as a senior at Jacksonville, but he had about 155 pounds on his 6-1 frame at the time, Joyner said.

"Tyree wasn't big in stature, he wasn't muscled up, but the schools that said he was too small just underestimated the heart of the kid," Joyner said. "That's what I kept trying to convince people -- this kid has a big heart and a great IQ.

"But they all just kept passing on him, and the rest is history."

After the way Appleby played at Cleveland State, there was a lot of recruiting interest when he entered the transfer portal. SEC schools that recruited him included Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Gators Coach Mike White previously coached Raheem Appleby, Tyree's older brother, at Louisiana Tech.

Raheem Appleby scored 1,770 points in four seasons playing for White -- including 23 as a freshman against Arkansas when the Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs 77-63 during the 2011-12 season.

Raheem Appleby's success with White was a key to Tyree Appleby deciding to choose Florida (10-5, 6-4) as his transfer destination.

"We were very fortunate having a relationship with Tyree's family," White said. "That certainly didn't hurt.

"Raheem was a heck of a player. Tyree is as well. They've got a lot of similarities in their level of competitiveness, their motors, their leadership characteristics.

"Tyree's continuing to evolve in that aspect as he's still fairly new to this program. He's got a chance to be a really good leader in time. He's not afraid of calling out teammates.

"He plays really hard. He's tough as nails despite being 165, 170 pounds, whatever he is. He's arguably our toughest guy. I love coaching him."

Eric Musselman, in his second season as the Arkansas coach, had just been hired when Appleby went into the transfer portal.

"Certainly we talked to him," Musselman said. "His family had past history with Coach White, so it never went any more than just some conversation. But he's having a really good year for them."

Appleby is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 27.7 minutes for the Gators. He has hit 15 of 41 three-pointers (36.6%) and 45 of 56 free throws (80.4%).

At Cleveland State, Appleby's high was 37 points against Bowling Green. This season his scoring high is 20 points against Mississippi State, but his best all-around game might have been in Florida's 85-80 victory at West Virginia when he had 12 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

"He can shoot the ball," Musselman said. "He's good in transition. He played really, really well for Cleveland State. He's a really, really good piece to this really talented Florida roster."

The 6-3 Davis, who has started the past two games for the Razorbacks, is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 19.2 minutes. In SEC games, he's averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 22.7 minutes.

"To start him and to play him the amount of minutes that we are, he's earned it," Musselman said. "He comes in every day and he keeps getting better."

Davis' season-highs are 20 points and 6 assists against Georgia, 8 rebounds against Mississippi State, and 3 steals against Missouri and Ole Miss.

"He has a hungry attitude," Musselman said. "He's shown great growth on the court. We've allowed him to play through some mistakes."

In Arkansas' road victories at Kentucky and Missouri last week, Davis made key defensive plays in the final seconds. He intercepted a pass against Kentucky as the Razorbacks held on to win 81-80, then when they beat Missouri 86-81 in overtime he partially blocked a three-point shot by Xavier Pinson with Arkansas ahead 84-81.

"He continues to be what I consider a great defender, a great rebounder for his position," Musselman said.

Joyner said he's not surprised by Davis' success on defense.

"Davonte has got long legs and long arms, and he anticipates so well," Joyner said. "He sees the court and the ball movement, and that's something you can't coach. You've got to have that naturally."

Joyner said he sees similarities between Appleby and Davis.

"Tyree and Davonte always had that drive and focus to be Division I players," Joyner said. "They went full out in every practice -- every drill -- to be the best one on the court."

One difference was Davis had scholarship offers from Power 5 conference teams -- first committing to Oklahoma State, then signing with Arkansas -- while Appleby got overlooked.

"Out of high school, Tyree didn't get a lot of opportunity on the AAU trail," White said. "But he just kept working, and here he is. He's a really productive player in our league, and he's only getting better."