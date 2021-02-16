Hogs pull ranking

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team will have a number in front of its name when the Razorbacks take the Nolan Richardson Court tonight against Florida in Walton Arena.

Arkansas is ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

It's the first national ranking for the Razorbacks (16-5, 8-4 SEC) in three years. They last were ranked in the AP poll at No. 22 on Jan. 1, 2018, after beating No. 9 Tennessee 95-93 in overtime in Walton Arena.

"First of all, I think it's a great accomplishment for our players to be recognized nationally and to be ranked," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "It's not an easy thing to do.

"Having said that, our whole focus should be on the Florida Gators. A really talented team that's coming in, a well-coached team in Florida."

Arkansas' previous ranking in 2018 lasted one week. The Razorbacks fell out of the poll after losing at Mississippi State 78-75 and at Auburn 88-77.

Arkansas finished the season 23-12 and played in the NCAA Tournament, where the Razorbacks lost to Butler 79-62 in a first-round game.

After Arkansas appeared on two of 64 ballots from AP voters last week, the Razorbacks were on 33 ballots after road victories at Kentucky 81-80 and No. 10 Missouri 86-81 in overtime.

The Razorbacks moved up 16 places in the poll after being 40th last week. Their points increased from 3 to 111.

This is the third season in the last four in which Musselman's team has been ranked.

Nevada, where Musselman coached for four seasons before coming to Arkansas last year, was ranked as high as No. 20 in the 2017-18 season and finished No. 24. During the 2018-19 season, the Wolf Pack were ranked as high as No. 5 and finished No. 20.

Arkansas is ranked for just the fourth time in 20 seasons.

Prior to 2018, the Razorbacks hadn't been ranked since the 2014-15 season when they were as high as No. 18 and finished No. 21. They were ranked No. 18 early in the 2007-08 season -- which was their first time in the AP poll since the 2000-01 season.

"I think it's great for our fans, great for our alumni, great for our boosters, great for former players," Musselman said of Arkansas' latest ranking. "It's a great accomplishment for our current guys.

"But having said that, it's kind of irrelevant. The only thing that's really relevant is what we do between the lines. We have a really, really difficult schedule. Not just the Florida game, but down the stretch.

"I just want to continue to try to just focus on what's right in front of us, which is Florida."