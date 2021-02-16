House fires hurt 2 people, displace 6 others in Little Rock

Two fires Monday morning left two people injured and a total of six people displaced, according to the Little Rock Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. of an outlet on fire -- which then spread to a mattress -- in a home on Cloverhill Road near Henderson Middle School, Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said. They quickly put out the fire before it spread to any other room of the house.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries: one for respiratory problems and the other for lower-back burns, Lear-Sadowsky said. The fire displaced three adults and two children.

At around 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a storage room fire on Sun Valley Road. Lear-Sadowsky said it was a small fire. Because the electrical wiring may have been affected, responders shut off the electricity and one adult was displaced.

The Red Cross is notified when someone is displaced before of a fire and will help them find a place to stay if needed, he said.