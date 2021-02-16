Little Rock trash collection suspended for rest of week

FILE — Recycle cans and regular trash cans line Maisons Drive in Little Rock in this 2012 file photo.

Trash collection in Little Rock will remain suspended through the rest of the week because of road conditions, city officials said during a virtual briefing Tuesday evening.

Jon Honeywell, director of the Little Rock Public Works Department, said city crews have been working 12-hour shifts for the past two days to clear snow across the city, using nine primary routes to create an arterial network in order to allow residents to move about the city once they can.

Additionally, Honeywell said officials did not feel garbage collection could be conducted safely because of existing road conditions and “what’s predicted for the rest of the week.”

Garbage collection is expected to resume Monday Feb. 22 with a normal collection route, he said.

Sixteen trucks equipped with plows as well as sand- and salt-spreaders were being used to clear snow, in addition to two road graders. Honeywell said the 12-hour shifts are expected to continue through the upcoming snowfall forecast to begin Tuesday night.

He said crews will probably continue working through the weekend to clear snow.